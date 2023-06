Ireland U20s 30 Australia U20s 10

Ireland took a big step towards the Rugby World Cup U20 semi-finals with a hard-fought win over Australia on Thursday morning.

In very testing conditions on the cut-up Paarl Gymnasium pitch, they earned a crucial 30-10 bonus-point in South Africa.

Three second-half tries were the difference, thanks to Ireland's dominance up front.

A place on the top of the group seals a last-four spot with Fiji next up in Ireland's final pool game.

More to follow