Boks lose influential flyhalf Pollard for Rugby Championship

Pollard was instrumental for the Springboks when they were crowned world champions for the third time in Japan four years ago.
Boks lose influential flyhalf Pollard for Rugby Championship

WORLD CUP DOUBT? South Africa's Handre Pollard.

Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 17:27

South Africa flyhalf Handre Pollard will miss the Rugby Championship with a calf injury as director of rugby Rassie Erasmus concedes the loss of his first choice number 10 was a "worry" ahead of the World Cup in France starting in September.

Pollard was instrumental for the Springboks when they were crowned world champions for the third time in Japan four years ago and his absence for their title defence would be a heavy blow.

Erasmus is hopeful Pollard will return for warm-up fixtures against Wales and New Zealand in August.

"Handre is a bit of a worry," Erasmus told reporters on Tuesday. "It's a tricky situation because it's a calf injury that he's re-injured. A re-injury always has us a bit more nervous."

Better news for the Boks is the return to fitness of versatile back Damian Willemse, who can cover flyhalf, centre and fullback.

Manie Libbok and Elton Jantjies are the other two in the squad who can play at 10, but all three lack the precise boot of Pollard and are better with the ball in hand, which does not necessarily suit the Boks' style.

Pollard will sit out the Rugby Championship along with captain Siya Kolisi, who is recovering from a knee injury.

"We want Handre to recover fully because you don't want to push him too early," Erasmus said. "His timeframe is now like Siya's, we're hoping they both return either against Argentina in South America or the Wales and New Zealand (World Cup) warm-ups."

The Boks are preparing for their Rugby Championship opener against Australia in Pretoria on July 8.

Reuters

More in this section

Katie Fitzhenry 5/6/2021 IRFU announce launch of Ireland women's U20 side
Sam Prendergast scores a try 24/6/2023 Ireland make four changes for Australia clash
Leinster v Gloucester - Heineken Champions Cup Pool A Round 2 Leinster set to switch kit suppliers to Castore
<p>UNORTHODOX METHODS: Warren Gatland has revealed his Wales players were put in hoods, doused in water and subjected to the sound of babies crying as part of their psychological preparation. Pic: PA</p>

Wales players put in hoods and doused in water as part of World Cup prep

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd