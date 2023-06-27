IRFU announce launch of Ireland women's U20 side

Ireland will field a women's U20 side for the first time next month after the IRFU announced the launch of a new programme.

The squad will be led by head coach Neill Alcorn and assistant coaches Matt Gill and Larissa Muldoon.

44 players recently assembled at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin for a screening camp overseen by IRFU Women's National Talent Squad and Talent Identification Manager, Katie Fitzhenry.

A 26-player squad will be named next Wednesday and will compete in a triangular tournament against Italy and Scotland next month in Rome.

Players selected were identified for their performances from this season's Energia All-Ireland League, Celtic Challenge, Vodafone Interprovincial Championship, as well as the 2022 U16 and U18 Sevens Interprovincial Championships and the U18 Women's Six Nations Festival.

The panel will come together for a week-long camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Monday, July 16 before travelling to Rome on Friday, July 21.

Ireland Women's U20s will train against Italy and Scotland, before going head-to-head in two 40-minutes matches on Friday, July 28.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, former Ireland international Fitzhenry said: "We're delighted to be adding another important layer to our Women's Pathway with an Ireland Women's U20s squad coming together for the first time this summer.

"The National and Provincial Talent Coaches have been working hard to identify players from all levels of our Pathway structure in recent months and we had 44 players come together last weekend for a really positive screening camp.

"It is an exciting opportunity for us to further accelerate the development of our best young talent, with players not only being exposed to a High Performance environment and high-quality coaching, strength and conditioning, nutritional and medical support whilst in camp in Dublin, but then being given the chance to test those skills against their peers from Italy and Scotland."