IRFU announce launch of Ireland women's U20 side

Ireland will field a women's U20 side for the first time next month after the IRFU announced the launch of a new programme
IRFU announce launch of Ireland women's U20 side

SCREENING CAMP: Former Ireland international Katie Fitzhenry recently oversaw a screening camp of 44 players at the IRFU High Performance Centre. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 15:34
TJ Galvin

Ireland will field a women's U20 side for the first time next month after the IRFU announced the launch of a new programme.

The squad will be led by head coach Neill Alcorn and assistant coaches Matt Gill and Larissa Muldoon.

44 players recently assembled at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin for a screening camp overseen by IRFU Women's National Talent Squad and Talent Identification Manager, Katie Fitzhenry. 

A 26-player squad will be named next Wednesday and will compete in a triangular tournament against Italy and Scotland next month in Rome.

Players selected were identified for their performances from this season's Energia All-Ireland League, Celtic Challenge, Vodafone Interprovincial Championship, as well as the 2022 U16 and U18 Sevens Interprovincial Championships and the U18 Women's Six Nations Festival. 

The panel will come together for a week-long camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Monday, July 16 before travelling to Rome on Friday, July 21.

Ireland Women's U20s will train against Italy and Scotland, before going head-to-head in two 40-minutes matches on Friday, July 28.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, former Ireland international Fitzhenry said: "We're delighted to be adding another important layer to our Women's Pathway with an Ireland Women's U20s squad coming together for the first time this summer.

"The National and Provincial Talent Coaches have been working hard to identify players from all levels of our Pathway structure in recent months and we had 44 players come together last weekend for a really positive screening camp.

"It is an exciting opportunity for us to further accelerate the development of our best young talent, with players not only being exposed to a High Performance environment and high-quality coaching, strength and conditioning, nutritional and medical support whilst in camp in Dublin, but then being given the chance to test those skills against their peers from Italy and Scotland."

More in this section

Leinster v Gloucester - Heineken Champions Cup Pool A Round 2 Leinster set to switch kit suppliers to Castore
Italy v Wales - Guinness Six Nations - Stadio Olimpico Ken Owens injury means Wales coach Warren Gatland ponders co-captains at World Cup
Craig Brown file photo Craig Brown, former Scotland football manager, dies aged 82
<p>FOUR CHANGES: Ireland Head Coach Richie Murphy has made four changes to his starting XV for second Pool B game against Australia. Pic:©INPHO/Darren Stewart</p>

Ireland make four changes for Australia clash

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd