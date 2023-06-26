Craig Brown, former Scotland football manager, dies aged 82

Craig Brown, the much-loved former Scotland manager who led the national team to Euro '96 and the 1998 World Cup, has died at the age of 82.

“Craig died peacefully today after a short illness in University Hospital, Ayr, surrounded by close family members,” said a statement from Brown’s family.

“The family wish to express their deep appreciation of the outstanding care and attention provided by hospital staff and the countless messages of support and sympathy from friends and colleagues. At this particularly sad time the family now requests that their privacy is respected during the grieving process.” A statement from Aberdeen, who Brown managed from 2010 to 2013, read: “Everyone at Aberdeen FC is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved former manager, director and club ambassador, Craig Brown. A dear friend to us all, Craig will be sorely missed and our love and condolences are with his family at this terribly sad time.”

“A true Scotland legend,” read a tweet from the official Scotland football team account.

“Our thoughts are with Craig’s loved ones at this sad time.”

After a playing career with Rangers, Dundee and Falkirk was cut short by a knee injury, Glasgow-born Brown moved into management with Clyde in 1977. After 10 years there as a part-time coach, while also working as a teacher and lecturer, Brown’s career path was changed by a phone call from Alex Ferguson.

Then the Aberdeen manager, Ferguson was taking temporary charge of Scotland at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, and asked Brown to join his coaching staff. “He said, ‘how do you fancy the holiday of a lifetime?’” Brown recalled in 2013. Scotland’s 1986 adventure was short-lived, but Brown stayed on as assistant to the new permanent manager, Andy Roxburgh.

