Henderson pens two-year contract extension with IRFU

The IRFU have announced that Iain Henderson has signed a two-year contract extension keeping him at Ulster until the end of the 2024/25 season.
The 31-year-old has won 72 caps with Ireland since his Test debut against South Africa in November 2012 and is a key part of Andy Farrell's leadership group in recent years.
✍️ We're delighted to announce Iain Henderson has signed a two-year contract extension until the end of the 2024/25 season!#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) June 23, 2023
Henderson has made 139 appearances for Ulster to date and was part of the 2023 Grand Slam winning squad adding to his Six Nations titles won in 2014, 2015 and 2018.
Henderson is happy to extend his contract with the IRFU “I am delighted to sign with the IRFU and Ulster for another two seasons and look forward to continuing my journey in Ireland. It is an incredible honour pulling on my provincial and international colours and I believe that there is more to come as we look to build in the months ahead".
“Iain has developed into an important leader within both the Ireland and Ulster environments and we are delighted to have ensured that he continues his career in Ireland" said IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora.
"I have no doubt that he will continue to add positively to both environments in the months and years to come.”