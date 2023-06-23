Henderson pens two-year contract extension with IRFU

Iain Henderson has made 139 appearances for Ulster to date and was part of the 2023 Grand Slam winning squad adding to his Six Nations titles won in 2014, 2015 and 2018.
Henderson pens two-year contract extension with IRFU

CONTRACT EXTENDED: Iain Henderson has signed a two-year contract extension with the IRFU. Pic: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 12:11
Fiona Halligan

The IRFU have announced that Iain Henderson has signed a two-year contract extension keeping him at Ulster until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The 31-year-old has won 72 caps with Ireland since his Test debut against South Africa in November 2012 and is a key part of Andy Farrell's leadership group in recent years.

Henderson has made 139 appearances for Ulster to date and was part of the 2023 Grand Slam winning squad adding to his Six Nations titles won in 2014, 2015 and 2018.

Henderson is happy to extend his contract with the IRFU “I am delighted to sign with the IRFU and Ulster for another two seasons and look forward to continuing my journey in Ireland. It is an incredible honour pulling on my provincial and international colours and I believe that there is more to come as we look to build in the months ahead".

“Iain has developed into an important leader within both the Ireland and Ulster environments and we are delighted to have ensured that he continues his career in Ireland" said IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora. 

"I have no doubt that he will continue to add positively to both environments in the months and years to come.”

More in this section

Leinster Rugby Squad Training Session Prendergast - 'None of us have thought past the England game'
Antoine Hastoy celebrates after the game 20/5/2023 Antoine Hastoy: 'Super-demanding' O'Gara key to La Rochelle progress
Brian Gleeson, Sam Prendergast, Fiachna Barrett and Conor O’Tighearnaigh 19/6/2023 Bulk of Grand Slam-winners retained as Murphy names side for World Rugby Championship opener
Ireland v Italy - Guinness Summer Series - Aviva Stadium

Jean Kleyn cleared for Springbok selection

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd