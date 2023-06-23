Jean Kleyn cleared for Springbok selection

Former Irish international lock Jean Kleyn has been cleared to play for South Africa under new eligibility rules.

World Rugby confirmed on Thursday the 29-year-old who was born in Johannesburg has fulfilled the necessary 'birthright transfer' requirements.

Under the rule which came into force in 2022, it allows players to pick their country of birth (or of their parents or grandparents birth) once they have not been selected for a period of at least 36 months by an adopted country.

The former DHL Stormers and Western Province lock moved to Ireland in 2016 where he qualified to play for Ireland in 2019 under the residency rule. He made the Rugby World Cup squad in 2019 for Ireland and made five appearances. Since then he has not been selected for the Irish side.

Kleyn has been a key player for Munster making his debut against Scarlets in September 2016 and amassing 136 caps for the province since.

Kleyn has been in camp with the Springbok Castle Lager Rugby Championship training squad and is now eligible to play for South Africa when the 2023 season kicks off against Australia at Loftus Versfeld.

Director of Rugby Rassie Eramus is delighted that confirmation has come through for Kleyn's eligibility for the Springboks.

“Jean’s clearance is great news for the team in this important season.

“His international experience increases our depth at lock while at the same time boosting the experience in the squad in a year in which every match is vital in our preparations for the World Cup.”