Hooker Gus McCarthy once again captains Ireland having led the team to Six Nations glory.
Bulk of Grand Slam-winners retained as Murphy names side for World Rugby Championship opener

READY FOR ACTION: Brian Gleeson, Sam Prendergast, Fiachna Barrett and Conor O’Tighearnaigh. Pic: ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Thu, 22 Jun, 2023 - 12:31
Simon Lewis

Back-to-back Six Nations champions Ireland will kick off their World Rugby U20 Championship with the bulk of their Grand Slam-winning lineup set to face England in South Africa on Saturday.

The Championship returns for the first time since 2019 with Ireland one of the favourites following their second clean sweep in the Six Nations under head coach Richie Murphy, who has made just two changes to the starting XV which secured the Grand Slam with a victory over the English in Cork on March 19.

Hooker Gus McCarthy once again captains Ireland having led the team to Six Nations glory in a forward pack showing just one change and two positional switches from that 36-24 victory at Musgrave Park. 

Grand Slam star Brian Gleeson, who is set to join the Munster academy in pre-season, drops from No.8 to the bench as James McNabney moves from blindside flanker to accommodate Diarmuid Mangan’s switch from the second row to number six with Evan O’Connell the new face at lock alongside Conor O’Tighearnaigh. 

Ruadhan Quinn retains his place at openside flanker, while skipper McCarthy packs down in familiar company between props George Hadden and Paddy McCarthy.

Leinster wing Andrew Osborne is the one change to a backline featuring Henry McErlean at full-back and Hugh Gavin on the left wing, with Hugh Cooney and John Devine maintaining their centre partnership outside a strong half-back pairing of scrum-half Fintan Gunne and Sam Prendergast.

Saturday’s game in Paarl, near Cape Town, is the start of a tricky pool campaign. Although Murphy’s side clinched their 2023 Grand Slam with a 36-24 victory over England, their first opponents are three-time U20 world champions, clinching their 2016 title on home soil at Ireland’s expense in Manchester.

Also in Pool B are 2019 runners-up Australia, whom Ireland meet at Paarl Gymnasium next Thursday morning (10am Irish time) and Fiji, their final pool opponents at the same venue on Tuesday, July 4 (12:30pm).

Saturday’s kick-off is 12:30pm Irish time with Ireland’s games to be broadcast on Virgin Media.

IRELAND U20: H McErlean (Terenure/Leinster); A Osborne (Naas/Leinster), H Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster), J Devine (Corinthians/Connacht), H Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht); S Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), F Gunne (Terenure/Leinster); G Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster), G McCarthy (UCD/Leinster) – captain, P McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster); E O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster), C O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster); D Mangan (UCD/Leinster), R Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster), J McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster).

Replacements: M Clein (Garryowen/Munster), G Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster), F Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht), C Irvine (Queen’s University/Ulster), B Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster), O Cawley (Naas/Leinster), M Lynch (Dublin University/Leinster), J Nicholson (UCD/Leinster) 

ENGLAND U20: S Harris (Bath); T Elliott (Harlequins), R Ma’asi-White (Sale Sharks) J Woodward (Leicester Tigers), J Jenkins (Bristol Bears); C Slevin (Harlequins), C Bracken (Saracens); A Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks), F Theobald-Thomas (Gloucester), A Fasogbon; H Cuckson (Bath), L Chessum (Leicester Tigers) – captain; F Carnduff (Leicester Tigers), G Fisilau (Exeter Chiefs), C Cunningham-South (Harlequins).

Replacements: N Jibulu (Harlequins), A McArthur (Gloucester), J Halliwell (Bristol Bears), N Michelow (Saracens), T Woodman (Sale Sharks), N Thomas (Sale Sharks), L Johnson (Newcastle Falcons), J Cusick (Leicester Tigers).

