Bulk of Grand Slam-winners retained as Murphy names side for World Rugby Championship opener

Back-to-back Six Nations champions Ireland will kick off their World Rugby U20 Championship with the bulk of their Grand Slam-winning lineup set to face England in South Africa on Saturday.

The Championship returns for the first time since 2019 with Ireland one of the favourites following their second clean sweep in the Six Nations under head coach Richie Murphy, who has made just two changes to the starting XV which secured the Grand Slam with a victory over the English in Cork on March 19.