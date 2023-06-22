Favourable draw for Munster as Champions Cup pools announced

An algorithm may be set to decide the where and when of next season’s pool fixtures in a revamped Champions Cup campaign but supporters of the Irish provinces will not need a computer to tell them to relish the upcoming match-ups following yesterday’s draw in London.

The 2023-24 edition will represent a season of change, not least with the absence of Heineken as title sponsor after an association dating back to the first edition in 1996. Also removed are the home and away duels between teams that have been a staple of the tournament since 1997-98.

Indeed such are the nuts and bolts of a new competition format, that has seen organisers EPCR dispense with the covid-era framework of two pools of 12 teams yet retain a four-game pool schedule, that it will be an algorithm which tournament bosses said “will take into consideration the pool draws, league calendar restrictions, individual club calendar restrictions and broadcast requirements” in order to determine the fixtures.

Next season’s Champions Cup will feature four pools of six clubs each, each pool containing two clubs from each of the French Top14, English Premiership and United Rugby Championship (URC). Yet each team will play four pool matches against four different clubs not from the same league, two at home and two away.

Yet while we will not know the venues, precise dates and kick-off times on those four pool weekends for a little while yet, we do know that are some contests to savour.

As has been so often the case in the rich history of this competition, the Irish provinces are at the centre of the intrigue once more with Leinster pulled out of the bowl alongside defending champions La Rochelle during yesterday’s draw at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which will host next season’s Challenge and Champions Cup finals weekend on May 24 and 25, 2024.

It offers the prospect of a rerun of last month’s epic Champions Cup final meeting between the sides when Ronan O’Gara’s side became back-to-back winners with a nail-biting victory over Leo Cullen’s favourites at Aviva Stadium amid tempestuous scenes and perceived slights between the two protagonists before, during and after an enthralling on-field contest.

The draw also delivered a top seeding for newly-minted United Rugby Championship winners Munster and reunions with old foes Northampton Saints, Exeter Chiefs and Toulon as well as a first match against Champions Cup debutants Bayonne.

Connacht are set to face English champions Saracens while Ulster must do battle for a second season in a row with French title winners Toulouse, whose dramatic late win in last weekend’s final over La Rochelle denied O’Gara’s side the double and kept European runners-up Leinster out of the Tier 1 seedings.

Munster’s pole position as URC champions in theory makes the prospect of home knockout draw within easier reach than previous seasons, though this competition does not tend to stick to any preconceived plans. They have been drawn once more with last season’s pool opponents and 2000 final conquerors Northampton, 2021-22 Round of 16 rivals Exeter, and three-time champions Toulon, whom they beat in their last meeting, a 2017-18 quarter-final home victory at Thomond Park. Also in Pool 3 alongside Graham Rowntree’s side are French side and first-time opponents Bayonne as well as fellow URC club Glasgow Warriors, though teams from the same league will not face each other during the pool stages.

A further wrinkle to the format means clubs from the same URC Shield have been kept apart in the pool stages, meaning Ireland’s four provinces were drawn into separate pools, as were South Africa participants the Stormers and the Bulls.

Leinster’s price for a semi-final URC exit at the hands of Munster and European final defeat to La Rochelle was a tough draw in Pool Four where in addition to O’Gara’s double Champions Cup winners, they will face English heavyweights Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks, second and third respectively in last season’s Premiership standings, and Stade Francais. URC rivals the Stormers complete the pool.

Alongside Ulster and Toulouse in Pool 2 are Johann van Graan’s Bath, Harlequins and Racing 92, as well as URC Welsh Shield winners Cardiff.

Connacht and Saracens have been drawn with Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears, as well as French duo Bordeaux and Lyon, with the Bulls making up Pool 1.

With just two away trips to plan for, supporters could possibly travel in more concentrated numbers to foreign destinations yet they will have to wait a little while longer for the big EPCR computer to tell them exactly where and when they will be heading this coming December and January.

Champions Cup 2023/24 pool draw

Pool 1: Saracens, Bordeaux-Begles, Bulls, Bristol Bears, Connacht, Lyon

Pool 2: Toulouse, Cardiff, Bath, Racing 92, Harlequins, Ulster

Pool 3: Munster, Bayonne, Glasgow Warriors, Toulon, Exeter Chiefs, Northampton Saints

Pool 4: La Rochelle, Stade Francais, Leicester Tigers, Stormers, Leinster, Sale Sharks.

EPCR Challenge Cup

Pool 1: Invitee 1, Pau, Dragons, Zebre Parma, Oyonnax, Sharks

Pool 2: Ospreys, Perpignan, Newcastle Falcons, Lions, Montpellier, Benetton

Pool 3: Edinburgh, Castres, ASM Clermont Auvergne, Invitee 2, Gloucester, Scarlets

Matchday pool weekends

Round 1 – December 8, 9, 10 2023

Round 2 – December 15, 16, 17 2023

Round 3 –January 12, 13, 14 2024

Round 4 –January 19, 20, 21 2024 Knockout rounds

Round of 16 –April 5, 6, 7 2024

Quarter-finals –April 12, 13, 14 2024

Semi-finals –May 3, 4, 5 2024

EPCR Challenge Cup final – Friday May 24, 2024, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Champions Cup final – Saturday May 25, 2024, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

CHAMPIONS CUP POOL 3 RUNDOWN (Top four to qualify for Round of 16)

Munster – top seeds, BKT URC champions having won three league play-off games away from home, including the final against the Stormers in Cape Town last month.

Bayonne – competition debutants thanks to an eight-place finish in last season’s Top 14, their first campaign back in the top flight after a year in ProD2.

Northampton Saints – the 2000 champions were beaten home and away by Munster in last season’s pool campaign but reached the English Premiership semi-finals, only for a chastening defeat by eventual winners Saracens.

Toulon – the three-time Champions Cup winners stormed to a Challenge Cup final victory in Dublin last month by hammering Glasgow Warriors with Baptiste Serin and Dan Biggar their influential half-backs. Finished seventh in the Top 14.

Exeter Chiefs – the 2020 Champions Cup winners were ousted by Munster on aggregate at the home and away Round of 16 stage in 2021-22. Rob Baxter’s men are facing a season in transition following an exodus of star names following salary cap changes in England while Scotland’s Stuart Hogg has retired.

Glasgow Warriors – Munster will not face their URC rivals in the pool stage but though the Scotsmen’s season unravelled with a league quarter-final defeat at home to Rowntree’s men and that Challenge Cup final loss to Toulon, they look primed for a big campaign under Franco Smith.