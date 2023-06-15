Kieran Crowley to part with Italy after the Rugby World Cup 

The Italian Rugby Federation are to part ways with current Head Coach Kieran Crowley at the end of the Rugby World Cup 2023 being held in France in September.

Crowley took over as coach of Italy in September 2021, after a five year spell as head coach of Benetton Rugby, taking over from Franco Smith.

The New Zealander, who also coached Canada at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, led Italy to six wins and thirteen defeats. He led the national side to two of Italy's most famous victories of the professional era when they defeated Wales in Cardiff in the 2021 Guinness Six Nations and their first ever win over Australia in autumn 2022 in Florence.

During in tenure, Crowley launched the careers of 22 players on the international scene to date including Ange Capuozzo, named revelation of the year by World Rugby in 2022.

FIR President Marzio Innocenti said on Crowley's departure "Today that we have decided to end the relationship with Crowley after the next World Cup, it is time to take stock. And Kieran's with Italian rugby is very positive.

"He raised a group of boys, turning them into men and players of high international level, and for this we will be eternally grateful.

"But our work together is not yet finished, we have an exciting adventure to live in France next September and I am sure that Kieran and his team will leave their indelible mark on the history of Italian rugby."

Kieran is disappointed not to be leading the Azzurri into the next "I would have liked to be involved with the Italian national team also for the next cycle of Rugby World Cup and I regret the choice of the FIR not to extend my contract.

We have a young team, which has gained good experience over the last year, with performances that have shown improvements in many areas.

"We have changed the way we train in the gym and on the pitch and in the way we approach and play matches. We have changed the mentality, instilling courage and confidence in our own means, without constraints.

"With a World Cup and four more years of international meetings, we will have a group with an average of 50-60 caps, an exciting prospect.

"Unfortunately I will not be part of this journey and now I have to think about what awaits us immediately, namely the Rugby World Cup in France before my departure.

"I will be 100% committed together with our staff to prepare this group of players in the best possible way.

"My wife Sue and I will always remember the wonderful people we met and the moments spent with them, the teams I coached, the colleagues I worked with, the Italian culture and of course the food and wine. We will miss all this, but Italy will always have a special place in our hearts."