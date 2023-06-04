Racing 92 to face Toulouse in semi-final clash

Racing 92 defeated a 14-man Stade Francais 33-20 in a Top 14 play-off on Saturday to set up a semi-final against Toulouse in Spain next week.

Champions Cup winners La Rochelle will face the winners of the second play-off which see Lyon take on Bordeaux-Bègles this evening.

Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell was in flying form kicking four penalties and two conversions with tries from Juan Imhoff, Wenceslas Lauret and Gael Fickou seeing Racing past Parisian rivals Stade.

Racing now head to San Sebastian next Friday June 9 for a mouthwatering semi-final clash against Toulouse, who are 21-time French champions and five-time Champions Cup winners.

“Toulouse are massive favourites. I’m not going to mince my words,” Racing captain Gael Fickou told Rugby 365.

“It will be big game against those who know how to do it best in Europe, even the world. We have nothing to do".

Stade had their work cut out for them when flank Marcos Kremer was red-carded in the fifth minute after his shoulder made contact with Russell's head at the ruck.

Racing took advantage of the numerical advantage and five minutes laster Kremer's Argentina teammate Juan Imhoff darted over the line for the opening try.

Antoine Gibert, a temporary replacement for Russell, scored the conversion.

Stade got on the scoreboard with a penalty through Joris Segonds, but Racing hit back with a second try from flanker Wenceslas Lauret who forced his way over from close range.

Gibert hit his second conversion before Russell came back from his HIA to score a penalty to stretch Racing's lead to 17-3.

Stade got over for a try when Sekou Macalou drove over to hand his side a glimmer of hope.

Racing's hooker Camille Chat saw yellow for collapsing the maul and seeing a chink in the chain Stade opted for a series of scrums which saw Eddy Ben Arous seeing yellow and Racing down to 13.

Another collapsed scrum left referee Pierre Brousset with no option other than to award a penalty try to Stade to leave the sides all squared at half time 17 points apiece.

Racing started the second half strongly with Russell converting three penalties in the first 15 minutes to restore his side's lead.

Segonds got Stade back to within six points to set up an exciting final ten minutes.

Lauret won a crucial turnover to give Racing a chance to clear their lines. Stade tried to counter from deep within their own half but spilt the ball at midfield which Gael Fickou gathered to cross for a try and Russell converted.