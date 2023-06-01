Rhys Carre released from Wales training squad for missing performance targets

Walsh prop Rhys Carre has been released by Wales from the preliminary World Cup Squad for failing to meet individual performance targets set at the end of the Guinness Six Nations.
Rhys Carre has been released from Wales’ preliminary World Cup training squad. Pic:David Davies/PA

Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 21:34
Andrew Baldock

Cardiff prop Rhys Carre has been released from Wales’ preliminary Rugby World Cup training squad after failing to meet individual performance targets.

The Welsh Rugby Union said in a statement: “Rhys Carre has been released from the Wales senior men’s preliminary training squad for Rugby World Cup 2023.

“Following ongoing discussions between the player and the Wales coaching team, Carre has failed to meet individual performance targets set at the end of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations.”

Carre was one of 10 props selected in the training squad alongside Nicky Smith, Corey Domachowski, Gareth Thomas, Kemsley Mathias, Tomas Francis, Dillon Lewis, Keiron Assiratti, Henry Thomas and Will Davies-King.

Domachowski, Mathias, Assiratti, Thomas and Davies-King are all uncapped, while Carre has made 20 Test match appearances.

His Wales debut came in 2019, and he was also part of the World Cup squad in Japan later that year.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland selected a 54-player preliminary World Cup training squad (David Daviies/PA)

Carre, 25, has become the fourth player to depart head coach Warren Gatland’s 54-man group that he announced last month.

Ospreys trio Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Rhys Webb all announced their international retirements ahead of the World Cup in France later this year after being named in the squad.

Wales play three World Cup warm-up games in August, with their tournament opener being against Fiji in Bordeaux on September 10.

