London Irish ordered to pay wages in full by end of day or face suspension

London Irish have been told by the RFU to pay their players and staff in full by the end of the day. If they fail to do so they will be facing suspension from the Premiership
London Irish ordered to pay wages in full by end of day or face suspension

DEADLINE: London Irish fans wave flags in the stands. Pic: PA

Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 10:46
Gerard Meagher

London Irish have been told by the Rugby Football Union to pay their players and staff in full by the end of the day. If they fail to do so they will be facing suspension from the Premiership.

Irish were clinging to the hope of a week’s extension to Tuesday’s deadline for either the proposed takeover to be completed or the owner Mick Crossan to guarantee funds for next season, but it remains to be seen if the RFU will grant the Exiles another seven days.

The extension was dependent on Irish meeting May’s pay-roll in full as well as receiving key documentation from the proposed buyers. Crossan had initially said he would meet the pay-roll wage bill of around £500,000, but it emerged on Tuesday night that the players and staff had then been implored to accept 50% with the rest to follow in due course.

In what has been described to the Guardian as an ultimatum, it is believed players were encouraged to make a decision themselves rather than consult with their representatives.

Meanwhile, the RFU’s club finance viability working group met on Tuesday night to consider the plan for an extension to the deadline before making a recommendation to the board. The working group will meet again on Wednesday evening with Irish’s suspension from the Premiership expected if wages are not paid in full.

It is also understood that the RFU did not receive the documentation from the prospective buyers on Tuesday, further raising doubts as to whether an extension will be granted. That raises the question of what it would achieve beyond kicking the can further down the road.

“The RFU club financial viability group met yesterday evening, it noted the conditions set by the RFU had not been met and considered the application for an extension to the deadline,” read an RFU statement.

“It was agreed to defer the decision for 24 hours to establish if the club is able to honour the commitment it has made to staff that they will be paid for the month of May. The group will meet again this evening.”

Guardian

More in this section

Leinster v Munster - United Rugby Championship Semi-Final Ireland RWC training squad talking points: The players on the outside looking in
End of 2023 Guinness Six Nations Package Strength in depth in Irish rugby means World Cup places are already at a premium
RG Snyman 27/5/2023 Munster's RG Snyman called into South Africa training squad
<p>ONE MORE YEAR? Keith Earls celebrates with the trophy during the Munster Rugby homecoming as URC Champions at Thomond Park in Limerick. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile</p>

Prendergast hopeful Earls might stay on with Munster

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd