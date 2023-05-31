Ireland RWC training squad talking points: The players on the outside looking in

Robert Baloucoune

Highly-rated winger, the Ulsterman missed the tour to New Zealand with injury, featured for Emerging Ireland, did okay against South Africa and Fiji in November but then found himself literally hamstrung for too much of the season thereafter.

Joey Carbery

The Munster ten, for so long seen as their to Johnny Sexton, hasn’t featured for the province since eight minutes off the bench against the Sharks at the start of April. His last run for Ireland amounted to 45 minutes against Fiji in November.

Shane Daly

One of the more surprising omissions. Almost two years since he was called into the senior squad, Daly turned out for Emerging Ireland and the ‘A’s this season but loses out while clubmate Calvin Nash makes the step up.

John Hodnett

The Muster openside has been in superb form for the province and capped off a fine season with a man-of-the-match effort – and the winning try – against the Stormers in the URC decider in Cape Town last Saturday

Jean Kleyn

Hasn’t worn the green since he was a hotly-debated inclusion in Joe Schmidt’s panel at the 2019 World Cup but Kleyn has been many people’s choice as Munster’s best performer through the season. Joe McCarthy got the last nod in the second-row.

Jordan Larmour

Started two of Ireland’s games at the last World Cup at full-back, came off the bench in the other three and was unlucky not to play more, but Larmour’s stock has fallen in recent times thanks to injury and competition in the back three.

Jeremy Loughman

Another who had built up a strong case, not just with Munster but over the last year or more at international level, the loosehead having featured twice against the Maoris, against the New Zealand ‘A’ side and then via a start against Fiji in the November series.