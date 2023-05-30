Prendergast hopeful Earls might stay on with Munster

Earls has been included in Andy Farrell’s extended World Cup training squad after an injury-ravaged season that curtailed his involvement to five starts and four off the bench for Munster.
ONE MORE YEAR? Keith Earls celebrates with the trophy during the Munster Rugby homecoming as URC Champions at Thomond Park in Limerick. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 17:03
John Fallon

Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast said he would love it if winger Keith Earls stayed on for a 17th season but stressed nothing has been decided about the 35-year-old’s future.

But the Limerick man made it back after a groin strain kept him out of the URC quarter-final win away to Glasgow Warriors to make his mark in the semi-final against Leinster and the final success last weekend against the Stormers in Cape Town.

Prendergast, who has revolutionised Munster’s attack in his first season with his native province after a decade in France, said nothing has yet been decided.

“I don't know, being honest with you, I genuinely don't know. He was calling for one more year there himself. You'd never know,” said Prendergast, speaking at the homecoming reception for the victorious URC winners at Thomond Park where the crowd — with some encouragement from Earls — broke into a chant of ‘one more year, one more year.’"

It’s believed that all parties involved are going to see how Earls, who is contracted to the end of the World Cup, does in the build-up to the tournament but Prendergast said that would of course like if the Moyross flyer stayed on.

“Absolutely, Keith's a wonderful fella,” said Prendergast when asked if he’d like to see him extend his contract. “I have known him since he was a young boy, I played with his Dad, Ger, back in the day.

“A brilliant, brilliant pro and a great example to all our younger lads coming up. And obviously a world class player on top of it.” 

Earls became the 14th player to chalk up 200 appearances for Munster when he played against the Sharks last month and he needs just two more appearances to hit the 100 mark with Ireland.

Earls, who made his debut against the Ospreys back in 2007, will be 36 in October.

