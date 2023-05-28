Donal Lenihan: The perfect end to one of the most bizarre seasons in Munster history

WHAT an incredible victory. If ever a team was freighted with doing things the hard way, to escape to victory against the odds, then it was this Munster team.

Whatever about having to go to Glasgow to win a quarter-final or Dublin to overturn a Leinster side in the semi-final who, up to that point, had forgotten how to lose, to travel 8,500 miles down to deepest Africa, take on the reigning URC champions in their own back yard and come away with silverware, places this achievement up there with the very best in Munster’s storied history.

No wonder the scenes on the final whistle were as raw and emotional as sport can deliver. Twelve years without a trophy has been hard to take for a succession of Munster squads. Living with that level of expectation has taken a toll on those who’ve been striving the longest to sample the sweet smell of victory.

On Saturday, Munster stalwarts like the province’s inspirational captain for a decade in Peter O’Mahony, scrum half Conor Murray, tight head colossus Stephen Archer and, in perhaps his last ever appearance in the famed red jersey, the great Keith Earls, finally achieved their moment in the sun on a wonderful occasion. If it does prove Earls’s last hurrah, then what a way to go.

Standing pitchside after the game the moment that best encapsulated what we had just witnessed was an emotional bear hug between O’Mahony and Earls after the captain had conducted his post-match obligations. There were tears. The long wait for two of Munster’s finest had finally been worth it.

It was that kind of an afternoon. Munster in a bear pit of an arena where, for once, a dwarfed red army of less than, were surrounded by a raucous 53,334 Capetonians. Not that you would have noticed given the quality Munster brought to the table in an opening half of exhilarating rugby.

I would go so far as to say Munster have never delivered such a sustained 40 minutes of all-out attacking dominance. Even then the gods failed to reward their efforts with three disallowed tries in that period alone.

That, coupled with handing the Stormers a gift of seven points from an intercepted pass from Antoine Frisch which Stormers out-half Manie Libbok, loitering out on the wing, greatly accepted, would have broken lesser teams.

You can have no regrets when you save your best performance of the season, and in this case their best performance in years, for the Grand Final itself. That’s exactly what Munster did in a scorching opening period when they dominated every facet of play.

In the circumstances, a five-point lead at the break was scant reward for a scintillating half of rugby that overran the Stormers to such a degree they looked out on their feet. Even here, Munster seized the initiative, sprinting down the tunnel to let their shell-shocked opponents know there was plenty left in the tank.

No wonder the Stormers were knackered. To that point, they had to make 120 tackles to Munster’s 41, missing an incredible 28 more, given the intensity with which Munster attacked them. Of even more importance was Munster’s inspirational goal-line stand on the stroke of half-time when the Stormers finally got a foothold close to the visitors’ line. Munster refused to yield. Conceding a try at that stage would have been a sickening blow.

Having witnessed three awful Lions tests in the same arena without a single spectator in attendance two years ago, I was blown away by the atmosphere in the stadium. This was a cauldron of monumental proportions which made Munster’s victory even more meritorious.

Champion teams don’t die without a fight and to their credit, the Stormers lived up to their name by summoning fresh reserves of energy during the recess that saw them practically overrun Munster in the key ten minute period immediately after the interval.

The sustained pressure they applied throughout that phase would have broken lesser men but, as we’ve found out from a tight group that was playing their sixth consecutive game on the road, they have developed an inner steel, fashioned in the most demanding of circumstances, that proved the difference between victory and defeat in this amazing contest.

Losing the excellent Mike Haley to a yellow card eight minutes after the restart didn’t help, especially when the Stormers finally scored off an increasingly influential line out maul to propel them into a two point lead.

With Haley off the field, Munster took the questionable decision to go to the corner rather than eat up the clock during that sin-binning period with a very kickable penalty that would, almost certainly, have put them back in the lead. When Munster were penalised for obstruction off the lineout that followed, the stadium erupted. You feared the worst.

Even more so when the Stormers increasingly influential pack drove the subsequent line out 15 metres further down the field. The place went ballistic at that stage. If it did, Munster responded with one of the greatest defensive stands against phase after phase of all-out Stormers attack.

Munster did what they’ve been doing for the last two months. They stayed in the fight. Last time out, it was Jack Crowley’s drop goal at the death. This time it was even more fitting, given the way they’ve been playing, that the decisive score came courtesy of a mesmerising series of all-out attack that resulted in the tireless John Hodnett scoring a breathtaking try in the corner with five minutes left.

ICE IN HIS VEINS: Jack Crowley of Munster kicks a conversion. Pic: Grant Pitcher/Sportsfile

Of equal importance was Crowley’s nerveless conversion, from far out, that meant the Stormers had to score at least a try to draw. Fitting, given what west Cork has been contributing to this team of late, that those two should cement this historic win.

Significant too for Ireland’s World Cup aspirations that Crowley brought his game management to a new level, playing flat on the line in attack, kicking with great variety and defending bravely, in a final where your mental compass was always going to be tested to the full. Suffice to say, he passed with flying colours.

That said there were heroes in red everywhere you turned. Jean Kleyn has been immense throughout the campaign and has done enough to earn a recall to Andy Farrell’s squad. Tadhg Beirne slipped seamlessly into the captaincy role when O’Mahony was forced off with a bang to the head. Malakai Fekitoa may be departing after this game but played as if his life depended on it.

The bench too played a key role with young props Josh Wycherley and Roman Salanoa fronting up when the Stormers went for broke in the final quarter.

The measure of Munster’s growing strength in depth was encapsulated by the fact that dedicated warriors in Dave Kilcoyne, Joey Carbery, Rory Scannell and especially Jack O’Donoghue, who so often leads the side when O' Mahony is on international duty, were outside the match day squad on this occasion.

If ever there was a complete performance, this was it. Imperious in attack in the opening half, ravenous in defence for long periods of the second, coupled with the composure to keep playing to the end which eventually bore fruit with Hodnett’s superlative historic score in the dying embers of a battle supreme.

The manner of that try was not only fitting but the embodiment of everything Munster’s new coaching team set out to do since coming on board.

Graham Rowntree has been phenomenal as leader of that group while the refreshing attacking philosophy introduced by Mike Prendergast got its just reward with Hodnett’s try.

Denis Leamy’s presence has had a massive impact while forwards coach Andi Kyriacou has gone about his business with a quiet efficiency that paid dividends in the end. When the need was greatest, Munster did what they do best, they stood up and fought.

The perfect end to one of the most bizarre seasons in Munster history. The future looks bright.