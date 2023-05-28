How Munster rated: Tireless Hodnett the crown jewel on Cape Town day of days

Mike Haley: Took one for the team with a professional foul that earned him a yellow card but otherwise a willing receiver and spark in attack, including for John Hodnett’s match winner. 8

Calvin Nash: First-half try scorer, ran his socks off with an energetic kick-chase and not afraid to come off his wing to get involved. 8

Antoine Frisch: Quickly got over his wayward offload that gifted Manie Libbok the opening try as Munster’s midfield dominated their Stormers’ counterparts. 8

Malakai Fekitoa: Another titanic performance from the All Blacks World Cup winner in his final outing for Munster before a summer move to Benetton. Was a constant thorn in the Stormers’ side and claimed a couple of turnovers. 9

Shane Daly: The wing put in an almighty shift, unsettling the Stormers with his kick-chase and aerial superiority, provided the final pass inside under pressure to set up John Hodnett’s winner. 8

CONSISTENT PERFORMER: Shane Daly of Munster in action during the United Rugby Championship Final. Pic: Nic Bothma/Sportsfile

Jack Crowley: An inch-perfect crossfield kick led to Nash’s first-half try while his touchline conversion of Hodnett’s late try added a security blanket to his side’s hard-earned lead. Needless yellow card late on but this was an otherwise deeply impressive performance. 9

Conor Murray: What a way to finish a season for the 34-year-old scrum-half. Metronomic behind the ruck and nailed his box-kicking as the Stormers failed to deal with Munster’s aerial chase and ball retention. 9

Jeremy Loughman: Consistent and industrious throughout, the loosehead prop kept Springbok tighthead Frans Malherbe quiet and also worked hard in open-field play. 8

Diarmuid Barron: Claimed Munster’s opening maul try but had so much more to his game and the hooker came up with a crucial poach as the Stormers chased a comeback try before half-time. 8

'GOOD JOB, BIG FELLA': Munster's RG Snyman celebrates with Diarmuid Barron. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Stephen Archer: The veteran tighthead prop seems to get better with every game, with telling contributions in the loose and part of a rock-solid scrummaging effort against a Springbok front row. 8

Jean Kleyn: A towering performance from one of Munster’s consistently unsung heroes, strong in the loose and a crucial cog in his pack’s maul defence to further his claim for a spot in Ireland’s pre-World Cup training squad. 9

Tadhg Beirne: Took over the captaincy from the injured O’Mahony and moved from lock to blindside flanker, maintaining a calm, unruffled presence in a frenetic and fierce contest. 8

LEADING FROM THE FRONT: Munster players, from left, Mike Haley, Keith Earls, Tadhg Beirne, Conor Murray and captain Peter O'Mahony celebrate. Pic: Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile

Peter O’Mahony: The captain’s evening was ended by a head injury on 33 minutes but up to that point he was leading from the front as always and what a moment when he stepped up to lift the trophy. 8

John Hodnett: With a performance like this you can see why Rowntree had to find a place for him. Tireless, robust, abrasive and all crowned with the match-winning try. 9.5

Gavin Coombes: Desperately unfortunate to have a first-half try ruled out as Munster dominated the opening 35 minutes but did not let it hinder an immaculate outing of hard carrying and deft handling. 9

Replacements: An impressive contribution from all of the bench to see Munster over the line. RG Snyman put in an excellent shift in his hour off the bench for the injured Peter O’Mahony, while hooker Niall Scannell led an otherwise inexperienced front row that kept the Stormers pack honest. Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Alex Kendellen and Keith Earls all played valuable parts in the construction of the 77th-minute try that sent their supporters into dreamland. 8