Magical Munster see off Stormers to win URC title and end trophy drought 

URC Final: Stormers 14 Munster 19

Munster have ended a 12-year wait for silverware by being crowned BKT United Rugby Championship winners after a stunning 19-14 victory over the Stormers in Cape Town with John Hodnett crashing over for the winning try late on.

Graham Rowntree’s side came out on top in Saturday’s Grand Final in front of a sell-out crowd at Cape Town Stadium that included a red army of as many as 5000 travelling Munster fans. In the process they secured the province’s first trophy since the 2011 Magners League.

Munster dominated the opening half, responding to the concession of an early Manie Libbock try and conversion with hooker Diarmuid Barron and winger Calvin Nash getting over for the visitors to give them a 12-7 halftime lead. In truth it could have been much more for Munster who enjoyed 67% possession and territory and saw three first-half tries disallowed, one of which appeared a questionable call.

Munster lost skipper Peter O'Mahony to a head injury before the break and the Stormers sensed their moment. They applied some intense pressure after the break and after full back Mike Haley was sin-binned on 47 minutes the Stormers took the lead when flanker Deon Fourie barged over after a rolling maul. Libbock converted superbly and Munster trailed by two, 14-12.

On a terribly sub-par playing surface, Munster dug in and tried to reclaim the lead. They passed up one great penalty opportunity, eschewing an effort at the posts to kick for the corner only to be penalised from the lineout. With both teams bringing in reinforcements as energy levels plummeted Munster showed remarkable composure and razor-sharp incision to work themselves into Stormers territory.

The ball was worked wide and flanker Hodnett crashed over for a famous try with just four minutes to go. Jack Crowley converted brilliantly to put five points between the sides. Crowley was himself sinbinned but Munster clung on heroically to claim an iconic triumph.

More to come...