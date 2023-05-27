Saracens seal Premiership title as Owen Farrell steals Sale’s thunder

Saracens 35-25 Sale

English club rugby has had better seasons but there was nothing wrong with this compelling finale. For the first time since 2019, Saracens are domestic champions and able to smile again after their well-publicised salary cap travails and painful last-ditch defeat last year. They also had the contest’s dominant character in the shape of Owen Farrell, who once again bent a big game to his considerable will.

Sarries needed every ounce of character at their disposal because a gloriously sun-splashed occasion, briefly interrupted by a few Just Stop Oil protestors flinging their orange powder around, contained any number of twists and turns. Saracens had led 20-13 at half-time but entering the final 15 minutes it was the Sharks who led 25-23.

In th end, though, Sarries were able to seize the moment. Sale’s young full-back Joe Carpenter had a clearance kick charged down by Duncan Taylor and, with turnover ball secured, Elliot Daly arrowed his way into the left corner. Then, with only nine minutes remaining, scrum-half Ivan van Zyl was adjudged to have grounded the ball despite a sensational last-ditch tackle from Carpenter and Sarries finally had some scoreboard daylight.

Both teams’ legs would have been desperately heavy in the final stages but all involved deserved credit for putting on a relentless show. The remarkable Tom Curry was absolutely everywhere for Sale and Max Malins was back at his sharpest but it was Farrell, narrowly shading his duel with George Ford, who ultimately guided his team home.

The drama partially made up for the gaps in the stands, with the attendance over 10,000 down on the 72,784 who watched last year’s final between Saracens and Leicester. Sarries and Sale do not have the biggest followings in the land but it felt like a further sign of the times. If the cost of living crisis is a partial factor, ticket pricing is clearly among the areas that need a strategic rethink.

For a while it was not quite the Saracens of old, either. Neither of the Vunipolas were involved, with Billy already sidelined and Mako withdrawn from the bench shortly before kick-off. The north Londoners did at least still have the ageless Alex Goode but their reserves of experience up front were further diluted when Jamie George ducked into a tackle from Curry and played no further part in the contest.

When Sean Maitland also limped down the tunnel inside the first quarter it should theoretically have been the moment for Sale to capitalise as the demonstrators were also led away to loud boos from irate sections of the crowd. Instead, Sarries broke down the right and Goode put in a clever rolling chip ahead. The Sharks could not deal with it and, with Malins in prime position to score, Curry took him out to concede both a penalty try and a yellow card.

The scrum decisions, though, were increasingly in Sale’s favour and suddenly the pressure was on Sarries. The dynamic, low-slung Akker van der Merwe is a hard man to stop from close range and the replays confirmed he had indeed grounded the ball successfully. Ford’s conversion made it 13-13 and, with Curry returning to the fray, the Sharks were starting to circle.

They reckoned without a perfect left-footed punt to the corner from Daly, a lovely delayed offload from Farrell and Malins’ sharp acceleration that paid immediate dividends for Saracens at the other end. If the game was not at the same other-worldly level of intensity as the previous weekend’s Champions Cup final it was developing into a highly absorbing, see-sawing contest.

This vivid spectacle felt important for the health of the domestic game. Rugby is not always great at seeing the bigger picture and there is no point having grand finals if they are not, well, properly grand. It gave the second half extra resonance, with Sarries visibly determined to up the tempo from the off.

It was Sale, though, who scored tipped the match on its head within five minutes of the restart. Curry released Van der Merwe through the middle and the hooker poked a hopeful ball towards the line. Daly could not gather and, instead, a last-gasp dive by the alert Tom Roebuck delivered an unexpected score.

The ebb and flow duly continued when clever approach work from Farrell appeared to have put Daly over for a try at the other end only for the score to be disallowed because the latter’s boot had grazed the touchline. Despite another Farrell penalty, it was a let off that Sale were quick to maximise, a series of threatening phases ending with Tom Curry charging towards the line and replacement prop Bevan Rodd shrewdly exploiting the blindside to score.

Ford’s fine-angled conversion put Sale ahead for the first time and set up a furious end game. Daly was just wide with a long-range penalty effort and the Sharks could not quite convert a prime attacking lineout position deep in opposition territory. Daly and Van Zyl duly made sure they paid a weighty price.

