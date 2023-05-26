Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff ready for the biggest game of his career against Munster

Ulster-bound Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff bids farewell to his hometown club in what he believes will be the biggest game of his career for the Cape Town franchise when they face Munster in Saturday evening’s BKT URC Grand Final.

That it will be in front of a capacity crowd at DHL Stadium as the Stormers aim to successfully defend the title won against the Bulls in the same arena, enhancing the experience for the South African World Cup-winning prop who will move to Kingspan Stadium this summer on a three-year contract.