Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff ready for the biggest game of his career against Munster

Ulster-bound Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff bids farewell to his hometown club in what he believes will be the biggest game of his career for the Cape Town franchise when they face Munster in Saturday evening’s BKT URC Grand Final.
That it will be in front of a capacity crowd at DHL Stadium as the Stormers aim to successfully defend the title won against the Bulls in the same arena, enhancing the experience for the South African World Cup-winning prop who will move to Kingspan Stadium this summer on a three-year contract.
"I was involved since 2011 and knockout games-wise, there was 30,000 last year for the final, 55,000 this year against one of the monsters of European rugby,” Kitshoff, 31, said on Friday. "So yeah, I think it's possibly the biggest game for the Stormers I've ever played in.
“After the Bulls (in the quarter-finals) it was a bit of about Connacht doing us a favour (by beating Ulster and keeping the Stormers at home). After Connacht, there was a bit of hope that Munster does us a favour.
"But yeah, it is my final game for now but I can always come back to the Stormers and will always keep the door open. Yeah, it's going to be an emotional one but it's rugby first, it's going to be 80 or 100 minutes of rugby and then we'll take it from there.”