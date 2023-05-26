Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff ready for the biggest game of his career against Munster

Kitshoff will leave his hometown club to join Ulster after the BKT URC Grand Final in Cape Town on Saturday.
Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff ready for the biggest game of his career against Munster

DHL Stormers Press Conference, DHL Stadium, Cape Town South Africa 26/5/2023

Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 19:35
Simon Lewis

Ulster-bound Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff bids farewell to his hometown club in what he believes will be the biggest game of his career for the Cape Town franchise when they face Munster in Saturday evening’s BKT URC Grand Final.

That it will be in front of a capacity crowd at DHL Stadium as the Stormers aim to successfully defend the title won against the Bulls in the same arena, enhancing the experience for the South African World Cup-winning prop who will move to Kingspan Stadium this summer on a three-year contract.

"I was involved since 2011 and knockout games-wise, there was 30,000 last year for the final, 55,000 this year against one of the monsters of European rugby,” Kitshoff, 31, said on Friday. "So yeah, I think it's possibly the biggest game for the Stormers I've ever played in.

Read More

Stormers boss Dobson admits 'celebration' video has handed Munster a cause, insists it was related to home advantage

“After the Bulls (in the quarter-finals) it was a bit of about Connacht doing us a favour (by beating Ulster and keeping the Stormers at home). After Connacht, there was a bit of hope that Munster does us a favour.

"But yeah, it is my final game for now but I can always come back to the Stormers and will always keep the door open. Yeah, it's going to be an emotional one but it's rugby first, it's going to be 80 or 100 minutes of rugby and then we'll take it from there.”

More in this section

John Dobson and Steven Kitshoff 26/5/2023 Stormers boss Dobson admits 'celebration' video has handed Munster a cause, insists it was related to home advantage
Conor Murray 24/5/2023 Rowntree names returnees Murray, Fekitoa and Nash to start URC final 
Rassie Erasmus 5/11/2022 Erasmus: ‘People underestimate what Ronan knows about soul of Irish players in Leinster and Munster’
Munster Rugby Captain's Run

Rowntree: It all boils down to the performance on the day

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd