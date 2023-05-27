Jack Crowley and the anatomy of a drop goal

As Jack Crowley sat back in the pocket and readied himself to kick Munster into Saturday’s BKT URC Grand Final, his mind momentarily spun back to a summer evening in Cork and a similar opportunity he failed to take.

It may seem an unusual thought to process in the white heat of a semi-final, two points down against your fiercest rivals, with time almost up and a season on the line, but that August night in 2019 and the game-winning drop goal he did not kick for Munster A would serve the 23-year-old and his province extremely well against Leinster at Aviva Stadium as he lined up his first attempt as a professional rugby player.

“It was back in the Celtic Cup, playing in Musgrave Park against Ospreys. It was 19-all and we drew, ended up knocking on the ball 10, 15 metres from the line. It was such a deflating feeling and I can remember my family, my dad and my brother, saying to me 'why didn't you drop back in the pocket and just put it over?'

"I remember hesitating in that moment whether to drop back and take it and we played another phase and, to be honest, I didn't really take control of the situation and let it happen and a slight element of that kicked in the semi-final when I was in the pocket and I saw that Leinster counter-ruck.

“I just thought I had to do it then and I backed myself to do it. Credit to the lads for putting me in front of the posts but I wouldn’t say it would be great if I didn't take that shot. If I hadn't taken it you'd be saying 'why didn't you?' I think that's quite important."

Four years on and Crowley, selected at inside centre, had practised kicking drop goals alongside starting fly-half Ben Healy at Aviva Stadium the day before the game though he says there had been no discussion of such a scenario pre-match.

"We obviously know when it's on that we have a system we can go with but we hadn't had that situation this season.

"Ben and I were kicking in the captain’s run and we were doing drop goals to finish off the session. You do try and build a technique, 100 per cent you do. I can't say I have it nailed down yet, it's still a massive work in progress but for me, after training, putting in five or six reps just getting the feel of it.

“And watching drop goals, seeing how they get them away, what's the most efficient way of getting the ball away, why balls get blocked down. From that you try and form a technique.

"I try and give myself as much time on the ball. You know the defensive line are coming at you and you definitely don't want to take steps into them.

"I remember the conversation, it was quite funny, with Craig Casey before it. We got to the edge on the left-hand side and hit up into the middle. I remember him saying to me, 'Jack, we're down two points, do you want to take it?' I looked at the clock, it was 77, and then they counter-ruck and in that moment you think we could potentially lose the ball here. It was a pivotal moment, they could have exited so I said 'we'll have to'. So we picked one more time, Craig looks at me, I say 'yes', he throws it back and then you go into your process and you've just got to commit to it.

"I think the biggest thing with all of this is as much as I go on about the technique, the group had allowed me to be in that moment. The coaches, the players, I knew I had the backing of them and whatever decision you make, they're backing you.

"The work we do off the pitch as a collective prepares you for situations like that. The way we train, mentally fatiguing and being able to make decisions under pressure, as a group we're really growing with that element. The way that the group is moving forward, staff and players, it allows you to be in those high-pressure moments and still stay calm and execute. Fortunately it went between the posts.

"So you train the technique and once you're in the moment I wasn't really thinking about it. I think Ryan Baird got unbelievably close so I'll have to look at my depth from the ruck and stuff like that, so there's a lot of improvement I can make. I'm just glad it went through the posts. It would be a different story if not.”

Four days later, Crowley was back in Dublin at the Rugby Players Ireland Awards, having been voted the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year by his peers, while his Ireland captain and fellow number 10 Johnny Sexton collected the RPI’s Moment of the Year prize on behalf of the team for landing the Grand Slam on home soil. It would have made for a fascinating conversation with one of Ireland’s greatest exponents alongside Ronan O’Gara of the art of the drop goal but alas there was no time to compare notes with the deliverer of Le Drop in Paris five years earlier.

"We had to rush for training with Munster the next day so unfortunately not,” Crowley said. “Along with Rog, the two of them, I'm learning from their drop goals. They've had ones in bigger stakes than me and from a good bit further back, they’ve slotted them from around the 10-metre line I think. Mine doesn't come near to theirs.

"I have a few more to go before I reach their level."

True, but there is plenty of time on Crowley’s side.