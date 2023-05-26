Rowntree: It all boils down to the performance on the day

Peter O’Mahony and Graham Rowntree have insisted Munster are on a mission to win Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship Grand Final against the Stormers and reaching the DHL Stadium is not nearly enough.

Speaking ahead of Munster’s fourth league final since the province last lifted a trophy, first-season head coach Rowntree dismissed the notion that given his team’s difficult start to the campaign, he had felt he was in bonus territory reaching the URC play-offs.

Captain O’Mahony, seated alongside his boss at DHL Stadium on Friday stressed the importance of taking the next step and winning silverware following final defeats to Glasgow in 2015, Scarlets in 2017 and Leinster in 2021.

“Win the next game,” Rowntree said of Munster’s objective before adding: “Bonus territory? We went to Glasgow and won, and beat Leinster, we deserve to be here, and we want to win this game. We happen to find ourselves in a final.”

O’Mahony said: It's hugely important for us to take the next step in these games. Getting to finals is hugely important, but for us, the team, it's not about that, it's about the performance tomorrow.

“The performance we need to beat Stormers is all we're focused on. Both teams in the final, it means a huge amount, I don't have to sit here and explain that, but at the end of the day it's who plays better tomorrow. That's what we're focused on all week, and have been so for the last 48 weeks.”

Rowntree also laughed off rival head coach John Dobson’s assertion that Munster would use the leaked video of the Stormers celebrating his side’s semi-final victory over Leinster.

“We've got enough to worry about than worrying about a video of some guys cheering about playing at home again. It's not been a huge discussion point in our camp, we move on, we've enough to deal with getting our game better.”

The Munster boss has made three changes to the team that overcame Leinster, restoring scrum-half Conor Murray, wing Calvin Nash and centre Malakai Fekitoa to the starting line-up while lock RG Snyman, another who missed the semi-final as a result of a head injury sustained in the quarter-final win at Glasgow, returns as a replacement with Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne retained as the starting second row.

“It's a challenge when everyone is fit and available, it's not happened a lot this season,” Rowntree said. “Guys have come in for those guys who missed the semi and played well. We had some difficult conversations this morning. I left selection as late as possible to see how we trained, to see how we travel. It's a challenge.”

Murray’s inclusion moves Aviva starter Craig Casey to the bench, with starting wing Keith Earls and fly-half Ben Healy also having to settle for replacement roles as Nash returns to the right wing and semi-final drop-goal hero Jack Crowley switches from inside centre to number 10 as Fekitoa returns to reunite in midfield with Antoine Frisch.

Munster have also switched from a split of six forward and two backs on the bench to five and three, with the versatile Earls replacing Rory Scannell as outside back cover.

Of his decision to start Beirne in the second row alongside Kleyn and leave South African World Cup winner Snyman on the bench, Rowntree referred to the Springbok’s impact as a replacement for his country.

“Both world-class players, I just feel Tadhg deserves that start, he was exceptional the last game.

“RG has proven he can bring energy off the bench. Not many people can bring RG Snyman off the bench, the 'Bomb Squad'.”

The Munster head coach also explained his decision to pick Nash in a back three alongside fellow wing Shane Daly and full-back Mike Haley, dropping Earls to the bench despite a barnstorming performance against Leinster on his surprise comeback from what was thought to be a season-ending groin injury.

“Calvin's form is undeniable all season, but having said that Keith played very well in the last game. To have Keith on the bench, we cover four positions so that's why we've done that. Calvin, I think, merits the start on how he's played throughout the season.”