Rowntree names returnees Murray, Fekitoa and Nash to start URC final 

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree has made three changes to the team that overcame Leinster for the URC final against the Stormers in Cape Town this Saturday (Kick-off, 5.30pm - Irish time).

Scrum-half Conor Murray, wing Calvin Nash and centre Malakai Fekitoa all return to the starting 15 having missed out on the Aviva Stadium win over Leinster due to head injuries sustained the previous week against Glasgow.

Another who missed out on the semi-final win, RG Snyman, is forced to settle for a place on the bench, with the lock partnership of Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne retained.

Craig Casey - who starred in the Aviva - takes his place among the replacements, as do fellow last-four starters Keith Earls and Ben Healy.

In fact, Rowntree's selection retains the entire pack from the Leinster encounter, while there is one positional switch to add to the three alterations in the backs.

Jack Crowley - scorer of the winning drop goal that sent Munster into the decider - switches from inside-centre to out-half, accommodating the inclusion of Fekitoa in the 12 channel.

The All-Black's inclusion in midfield sees the return of his dangerous 12-13 combination with Frisch.

Nash's return on the wing will be seen as a major boost, given his form this campaign and his now familiar partnership with back-three companions, Mike Haley and Shane Daly.

Defending champions, the Stormers make two changes for the decider, with lock Marvin Orie and back-row Deon Fourie returning to the starting line-up.

Stormers: D Willemse; A Davids, R Nel, L Zas; M Libbock, H Jantjies; S Kitshoff, J Dweba, F Malherbe; R van Heerden, M Orie; D Fourie, H Dayimani, E Roos.

Replacements: JJ Kotze, A Vermaak, N Fouche, B-J Dixon, W Engelbrecht, M Theunissen, P de Wet, C Blommetjies.

Munster: M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly; J Crowley, C Murray; J Loughman, D Barron, S Archer; J Kleyn, T Beirne; P O'Mahony, J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: N Scannell, J Wycherley, R Salanoa, RG Snyman, A Kendellan, C Casey, B Healy, K Earls.