Erasmus: ‘People underestimate what Ronan knows about soul of Irish players in Leinster and Munster’

Rassie Erasmus tipped his cap to Ronan O’Gara yesterday for the way La Rochelle’s boss plotted Leinster’s downfall in the Heineken Champions Cup as the South African contemplated the Springboks’ upcoming World Cup defence and a pool game against Ireland.

Leinster’s narrow final defeat to the French Top 14 side and defending champions on home soil in last Saturday’s decider made the rugby world sit up and take note given the province had 14 Grand Slam winners in their squad and Ireland have a potential World Cup quarter-final in Paris coming up in October if they can emerge from a pool also containing Scotland and 2019 winners South Africa.

Yet when asked if La Rochelle’s 27-26 Champions Cup final win had provided a template for the world champions this autumn, former Munster boss, 2019 World Cup-winning coach and current SA director of rugby Erasmus saw the result as a triumph for O’Gara against his native province’s greatest rivals.

"The La Rochelle one is a tough one, we've analysed them from head to toe and I always think the connection between Rog, La Rochelle, Leinster and Munster and Ireland; we almost don't understand how big a role that plays,” Erasmus said yesterday at South Africa Rugby Union headquarters.

"But, hell, for La Rochelle I sometimes think people underestimate what Ronan knows about the soul of the Irish players in Leinster and Munster, he knows them really well.

"The momentum, it will be really interesting if it's an Ireland v France quarter-final and a New Zealand v South Africa quarter-final, but I don't want to decide that, I just want fate or destiny to decide it.

"Ireland are number one in the world; last year we went there and lost to them. They're still number one, they beat France, they've got Leinster ruling until the semi-final and final matches.

"Nobody could argue that they are the number one in the world… their development has been unbelievable."

Erasmus was speaking alongside Boks head coach and former defence coach Jacques Nienaber in Cape Town, the city that will host its hometown Stormers against Munster in tomorrow’s BKT URC Grand Final at DHL Stadium.

They are both teams he has previously coached although as the head of South African high performance, his colours are nailed firmly to the Stormers’ mast. Yet given he was director of rugby at Munster in 2016-17, was there not even a small part of him that would take satisfaction in a victory for the Irish province over John Dobson’s defending URC champions. He began by referencing Munster’s 24-22 regular season win here last month, which ended the Stormers’ 15-month unbeaten record at DHL Stadium.

"The last time Munster were here, Dobbo asked me to do the team-talk before the game and it was the one game they lost,” Erasmus joked.

"What Munster did for us, I can say it over and over and whether people believe it or not, I know what Munster did for me personally; how I got better as a person and a coach.

"Certainly, a lot of things I learnt there and brought back to South Africa.

"Maybe the home ground, the Stormers crowd, the way Dobbo has managed that team.... but Munster did come here and Manie (Libbok) did miss a couple of kicks, but hell they hang in there and it was three or four weeks after the Sharks put 50 points on them.

"That shows you how mentally strong they are. They're made for play-off rugby, for finals and semi-finals.

"I don't want the Stormers to lose, but if there was one thing that it wouldn't feel so bad it'd be Munster."

Erasmus also welcomed the return to fitness and form of Munster’s Springbok lock RG Snyman following almost two seasons out with serious knee injuries and he saw the positive side for South Africa of the giant second row’s long-term absence as Nienaber prepares to name a Rugby Championship squad of up to 36 players after the URC final on Saturday night.

"It's great for us, in a way it's a good thing that he hasn't played so much because we can put six Test matches into him if we wanted to plus the Munster Stormers game. We're lucky in a way."

The World Cup campaign will see the end of the road for Erasmus’s long-term coaching partnership with Nienaber, who is set to return to Ireland and replace Racing 92-bound Stuart Lancaster as senior coach at Leinster. The Springbok head coach was glad he could finalise his next move before his contract expired at the end of this autumn’s tournament.

"We knew my contract was finishing at the end of the year and we discussed it in January,” Nienaber said.

"We were open and honest with how things developed, I'm glad what's done is done.

"The players know, the management know, South Africa knows and that almost frees you up to just focus on the World Cup.

"My family knows when we have to get a house, get the dogs settled; that stuff is done, so you can put all your energy into Springbok Rugby until the end of the World Cup."