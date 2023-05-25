Jean Kleyn: 'Munster isn't there to beat Leinster, Munster is there to win championships.'

Munster’s difficulties were symbolised for too long by defeats to Leinster. Jean Kleyn is adamant that the recent win against their provincial rivals won't determine the success or otherwise of their latest campaign.

Peter O’Mahony cut through the elation of that URC semi-final Leinster win in Dublin when stressing that it would count for nothing if Munster couldn’t succeed in Cape Town and Kleyn is equally adamant that this is no free hit.

“Well, we are absolutely not in bonus territory. There's nothing bonus about this. This is what we play for, this is what we've been working the last 48 weeks towards. It's a final, it wasn't a victory over Leinster in the semi-final.

“In the greater scheme of things that means absolutely nothing to us. Like, why should a victory over Leinster in a semi-final be bigger than a victory over the reigning champions at their home ground?

“You've flown 10,000 kilometres to play in front of a crowd of 55,000 people, of which maybe 53,000 will be Stormers supporters. How is that overshadowed by a victory over Leinster?

“Look, I'm not taking anything away from the victory over Leinster, it was obviously a very big thing for us but that's not the be all and end all. That's not why we play. Munster isn't there to beat Leinster, Munster is there to win championships.”

Munster Rugby Squad Training, Hamilton RFC, Cape Town, South Africa. Pic Credit ©INPHO/Steve Haag Sports/Steve Haag

He’s right, of course. That URC semi-final win was cathartic in its own right but it was just the latest in a series of encouraging steps made by Graham Rowntree’s side as aim to finish the campaign on a high.

A succession of wins on the road, in South Africa, Scotland and in Ireland, and the belief and momentum they have generated, has taken them to the cusp of league success but against a high-quality reigning champion with home advantage.

That the Stormers approach this with confidence is clear for the video that circulated after Jack Crowley’s drop goal against Leinster confirmed the South Africans would see red at home rather than blue after another long-haul north.

Kleyn claims not to have seen the clip and clearly won’t any time soon.

“Whatever was said in the video, or whatever happened, I'm not sure. But from my perspective, if the roles were reversed, we'd be delighted as well. So, yeah, I've heard a lot of talk about the video but to be honest, it's all a load of puff.

“Any team getting a home final after thinking they'd be playing Leinster away - when that's your other option - I think Munster at home seems pretty good. But I'd say we'll see on Saturday what the result leads to.”

That they would be ecstatic about home advantage is one thing but Stormers hooker Joseph Dweba was heard in the video – since deleted - to declare that John Dobson’s team were “gonna f*** them up”.

Rito Hlungwani, the Stormers forwards coach, has since voiced his respect for Munster, who they have yet to beat, but added that Dweba was a man who usually backed up words uttered with actions on the pitch.

“Ah, look, I think once again we're reading way too much into it,” said Kleyn who joined Munster from the Stormers in 2016. “I think from the players' standpoint, you can't exactly have your coach go, 'Oh, no, we're definitely not going to do that.'

“We're trying to read way too much into it. I’d say they were obviously a few beers into it after the (Connacht) game, things were said, and you can’t back down after saying something like that.”