No regrets for Eddie Jones as he relishes Twickenham return with Barbarians

Eddie Jones feels no bitterness over the way his England reign ended as he prepares to make his first appearance at Twickenham since being sacked by the Rugby Football Union
NO REGRETS: Eddie Jones spent seven years as England coach. Pic: Adam Davy/PA

Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 16:51
Duncan Bech

Eddie Jones feels no bitterness over the way his England reign ended as he prepares to make his first appearance at Twickenham since being sacked by the Rugby Football Union.

Jones takes charge of the Barbarians against a World XV on Sunday in a brief interruption to his new duties as Australia head coach.

He departed in December as England’s most successful boss with a win rate of 73 per cent, but the decline in results over the last two years compelled the RFU to act and Steve Borthwick was appointed in his place.

Eddie Jones is taking charge of the Barbarians against a World XV (Adam Davy/PA)

England were booed off the field by disgruntled fans in the climax to a dismal autumn, but Jones is still looking forward to his Twickenham return.

When asked if he had any regrets over his exit, Jones replied: “No, none at all.

“I had a great seven years here, I loved it. I bet I’m the last foreign coach who coaches for seven years here. First and last.

“Loved my time here and I’m looking forward to Sunday. The sun is shining. It will be unbelievable.”

Steve Borthwick replaced Jones as England head coach (Adam Davy/PA)

Jones is unconcerned by the prospect of being greeted with boos in the final match of the 2022-23 season.

“I never worry about things I can't control. I don’t control that, so it’s no use even thinking about it,” he said.

UK
