Brian O'Driscoll: I don't see how ROG leapfrogs Paul O'Connell to be next Irish head coach

It is a debate for another day but nonetheless, one of the most intriguing in Irish rugby.

Two Munster legends, both making impressive waves on their coaching journey, and great friends to boot. Could Paul O'Connell and Ronan O'Gara one day form an Irish management dream team? Andy Farrell is going nowhere, for the next three years anyway, but it's an open secret that both Paulie and Rog covet the Irish head coach job at some stage.

So after winning back-to-back European Champions Cups, has O'Gara jumped ahead in the pecking order? Not in the opinion of their former international and Lions colleague Brian O'Driscoll who said Tuesday he des not see the La Rochelle head coach leap-frogging O'Connell into the Ireland hot-seat.

Speaking on Off the BallO’Driscoll mused: “I do not see a situation where ROG is going to be managing Ireland before Paulie,” insisted O’Driscoll. In my eyes (Paulie’s next). I think that progression piece is all important to teams and definitely from an international point of view, particularly if you have had success.

“The progression of Andy (Farrell) from the great stuff that Joe (Schmidt) did and bringing in his coaching ticket has been huge.

“I’m sure he would say it that it’s not like he tore up the play sheet and started afresh. He took lots of the success with him.

“And now Paulie is doing that and quietly going about his business as the assistant coach and the forward’s coach.

“But look at how the team has changed since he has come in, it’s been significant. I would suggest – but what do I know other than having an opinion – I would say that the likelihood is that Paulie will – if that is his appetite – go on to become the national coach after Andy.

“And that might not be for a few years if Andy decides to stay on, who knows what’s coming down the line. But I would definitely suggest that ROG might have to hold on and then I don’t know necessarily if those two work as a unit. Yes, they have been teammates, but it doesn’t always work perfectly.”