Stormers staying calm before URC final storm in Cape Town

The Stormers not only have the United Rugby Championship final outcome on their minds when they meet Munster in the showpiece on Saturday. They also want to beat Munster for the first time since joining the northern hemisphere competition.

Two defeats, including last month’s 26-24 loss at the DHL Stadium – venue for Saturday’s final – are still raw. Having the chance to put that setback right in the showpiece match in front of a capacity 55,000 is certainly motivation for the home team.

But veteran prop Frans Malherbe and World Cup-winning scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies were also quick to caution about looking too far ahead. Positive outcomes are seldom achieved without proper preparation.

On that score both sides have had time to hone their tactics and skills after a bye last weekend while the Champions Cup took centre stage. Even so, Malherbe wants to manage emotions in the build-up this week.

The Springboks have a mantra, and as a veteran of more than 50 Tests, Malherbe follows it. It’s a simple philosophy but not as easy to put into practice. They say: “know your job; do your job.” The onus is on every individual to not only understand the team approach, but to own their position and their preparation.

“The emotion will definitely build until Saturday,” Malherbe told the media this week.

“It's a given and unarguable, but experience helps to calm me and focus on the plans. It may sound like a cliché, but indeed helps to calm me.

“If you're 100 percent sure of your plans, it gives you peace of mind and confidence towards the end of the week when the emotions predictably pick up.”

Modern rugby is no longer just about fire and brimstone. Perhaps no country has relied as much on emotion and physicality as South Africa when it comes to playing rugby. But that has changed over the 25-plus years of professionalism.

Yes, they’re still physical players who relish contact and big hits, but painful experience has shown that emotion can only take you so far. Cool heads, especially in an age where every tackle straddles a fine line of legality, is far more important.

The Stormers are a team of thinkers on the field. You only had to witness their lightning strikes from deep against Connacht in the semi-final to understand that they prefer the rapier to the bludgeon.

Where previous iterations of the team would look to kick to relieve pressure as a primary option, the Stormers’ first instinct is to look to attack. Or at the very least, look to retain possession for longer to play themselves into a better position.

In flyhalf Manie Libbok they have a calculating rugby mind guiding them around the park. He is unflappable, which is not to be confused with infallible.

Against Munster in April, he had an off day, missing five kicks at goal and generally struggling to find his rhythm. But after taking stock, he has come back with three magnificent performances since and goes into the final high on confidence.

He terrorised Connacht with a masterful all-round display.

Connacht director of rugby Andy Friend admitted they had plans to stifle Libbok, rightly recognising he was the key to the Stormers’ momentum. But their plans came to nothing as he weathered early pressure and then broke their hearts.

Graham Rowntree and Munster will no doubt have similar plans. Stopping Libbok is vital, but they have game-breakers everywhere.

Fullback Damian Willemse is the new Frans Steyn of South African rugby. He can play just about anywhere in the backline and often pops up at first receiver while wing Angelo Davids is fast becoming a fan favourite.

The former Blitzbok star got his chance just before the quarterfinal after a horror car accident left Seabelo Senatla in danger of losing his arm after it was crushed in the incident.

Davids brings all that sevens nous and appreciation of space, coupled with wonderful athletic gifts. Jantjies, back to his best, is a similarly slippery player who loves to probe and prod around the fringes, asking uncomfortable questions of the defence.

And underpinning these game breakers is a pack of immense power. It has also been bolstered by the return of indefatigable openside Deon Fourie, who will bring the fight to Gavin Coombes and Peter O’Mahony in the contest for the ball on the deck.

Bok lock Marvin Orie will also return after missing the semi-final, which is essential for the Stormers in trying to combat the excellent Munster lineout where RG Snyman looks set to dominate.

The subplots are many and varied. Now it’s about staying calm, knowing the job, and doing it.