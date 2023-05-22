Key quartet fighting fit for URC decider, Munster confirm

Munster have confirmed Malakai Fekitoa, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and RG Snyman will all be available for this Saturday’s BKT URC Grand Final against the Stormers in South Africa.
A 30-man squad was set to depart Dublin for Cape Town on Monday with the quartet among the travelling party having completed their return to play protocols following head injuries sustained in the quarter-final victory over Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun on May 6.
Centre Fekitoa, scrum-half Murray, wing Nash and lock Snyman all missed the following week’s semi-final win at Leinster, a game in which Munster lost second row Jean Kleyn and starting fly-half Ben Healy to Head Injury Assessments.
Kleyn and Healy were also on the plane for Cape Town Monday as head coach Graham Rowntree and his staff travelled with 17 forwards and 13 backs and the pair are due to complete the return to play protocols this week ahead of Friday’s team announcement.
Loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne was also among the party having not featured in matchday squads since the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 defeat at the Sharks while in the backs, academy scrum-half Ethan Coughlan travels alongside fellow number nines Murray and Craig Casey. Joey Carbery joins Healy and Jack Crowley as the options at fly-half while veteran wing Keith Earls has also been named after a surprise return from what was thought to be a season-ending groin injury and the completion of an 80-minute shift in the 16-15 semi-final win over Leinster.
Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Josh Wycherley; Diarmuid Barron, Niall Scannell, Scott Buckley; Stephen Archer, Roman Salanoa; Tadhg Beirne, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley; Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony.
Craig Casey, Ethan Coughlan, Conor Murray; Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Ben Healy; Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell; Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Mike Haley, Calvin Nash.