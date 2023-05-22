Key quartet fighting fit for URC decider, Munster confirm

Munster have confirmed Malakai Fekitoa, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and RG Snyman will all be available for this Saturday’s BKT URC Grand Final against the Stormers in South Africa.

A 30-man squad was set to depart Dublin for Cape Town on Monday with the quartet among the travelling party having completed their return to play protocols following head injuries sustained in the quarter-final victory over Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun on May 6.