Pursuit of pleasure key to success for test rugby-chasing Ronan O'Gara 

HAVING fun. It’s not a phrase you hear an awful lot in professional rugby but Ronan O’Gara is more than happy to emphasise the pursuit of pleasure in the workplace and now he has back-to-back European titles to endorse the policy.

To have claimed the second Heineken Champions Cup success of his coaching career in Dublin on Saturday will only enhance the Corkman’s credentials to become Ireland head coach at some point down the track.

O’Gara's approach is not dissimilar to the current incumbent Andy Farrell but though he was making no secret of sharing his Test rugby ambitions on Saturday night, the Munster legend stressed the need for further improvement.

When it was suggested that Ireland supporters would be wanting him back on home turf and in charge of the national team as a result of his coaching success at club level, O’Gara said: “Yeah, of course, I want to coach Ireland as well but you have got to earn that right.”

Having compared an engrossing, thrilling final in which his side had staged the greatest comeback in the 28-year history of this fixture having trailed 17-0 after a three-try Leinster blitz inside the first 11 minutes to “a proper Test match”, O’Gara agreed such a win could only stand him in good stead for when the call came to serve Irish rugby.

“Of course it will,” he told the BBC. “You’re always getting better. You have to be getting better or else you’re missing a trick, you know?

The tricks he has learned so far on this 10-year coaching journey with Racing 92, the Crusaders and now La Rochelle have served him incredibly well and Donnacha Ryan, his former Munster team-mate and current forwards coach, underlined the qualities he brings to bear on his players.

“Rog is so honest with the boys, he puts a piece of himself into it and the boys love that,” Ryan said of the boss on Off The Ball. “So that’s the connection and he cares massively about the boys.

“Like a few weeks ago, we had a training session planned and he decided to take the boys surfing instead for the day. We spend so much time together and it’s about creating moments with each other.

“He works so hard. It’s a seven-day gig but it’s not even a gig at this stage, it’s a passion. And it’s moments like these, the boys won’t forget this so we’ll enjoy tonight and maybe the next three or four days.”

O’Gara and his coaching staff have certainly helped instil belief in their squad in addition to the power and attacking flair that blends so well on the biggest stage.

How else could they have stuck to their task as Leinster began with a bang and the majority of the 51,711 capacity crowd roared its delight as Dan Sheehan scored twice, the first after just 40 seconds, either side of a Jimmy O’Brien try in the opening 11 minutes.

It would end in heartbreak for Leinster, their dream date on home soil slowly dissolving into bitter memory as La Rochelle first climbed back in the game through tries from their immaculate centre pairing of Jonathan Danty and UJ Seuteni, the latter just two minutes before half-time that gave O’Gara’s men a further shot of belief, and then turned the screw in the second period.

Georges-Henri Colombe’s 72nd-minute try was the crowning moment, Antoine Hastoy’s conversion sending La Rochelle into their one-point lead as the French club was rewarded for a dominance of possession and territory that forced Leinster into a series of poor clearance kicks which merely invited more pressure.

Leinster, who had suffered from the loss of stand-in captain James Ryan to a Head Injury Assessment on the half-hour, suffered further when replacement hooker Ronan Kelleher was yellow-carded for an offence in the move from which Colombe scored and then saw out the last two minutes with 13 men as Michael Ala’alatoa was sent off by Jaco Peyper for making shoulder contact with the try scorer’s head on the La Rochelle tryline as Leo Cullen’s men searched desperately for a winning try at the death.

Instead, for the second week in a row following Jack Crowley’s match-winning drop goal for Munster in their URC semi-final on the same pitch seven days earlier, Leinster had the agony of a one-point defeat.

“Sport is ruthless,” O’Gara said. “I must admit that as a head coach or leader of this group, you’d be feeling for Leinster management and the players, it is horrible. One bus goes home happy and the other bus is devastated.

“I am just proud of the character of the team, 17-0 down away from home, they could have easily found a way to find an excuse but these boys have character and character is important in sport.

“We love it. We care a lot for each other. We don’t talk about that but we act and there is no bigger proof in the pudding than back-to-back. We are probably beginning to be seen as a special team and I think the boys deserve to be there.”

La Rochelle’s attention, when the celebrations finally abate, will turn to next weekend’s Top 14 final round game at home to Stade Francais, their place in the play-offs and a semi-final berth already assured as they go in search of the treasured Bouclier de Brennus and the double.

What that would do for O’Gara’s credentials as one of the hottest coaching properties in club rugby one can only imagine, but the buy-in he has found from his adoring squad suggests there is even more to his accomplishment than meets the eye.

Had he instilled that character in his players of which he had spoken?

“No, no,” he insisted. “I know where I come from, the boys know where I come from.

“I am very proud to come from Cork, it means a lot to me, a lot of great sportspeople have come out of Cork and they inspire me.

“But you mix that with the best of French, South African, New Zealand, Australia, Samoan - we have players from all around the world that are made, I like to think, to feel at home.

“It’s a brilliant feeling. We back our environment, we have fun and rugby is meant to be enjoyed. I think you saw a group of 23 that didn’t down tools today and that means a lot to me.

“It’s beyond a special day for us.”

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw (C Ngatai, 61), J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park (L McGrath, 78); A Porter (C Healy, 78), D Sheehan (R Kelleher, 68), T Furlong (M Ala’alatoa, 44); R Molony, J Ryan – captain (J Jenkins, 30 - HIA); C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan (R Baird, 59).

Yellow card: Kelleher 72.

Red card: Ala’alatoa 78.

Replacement not used: C Frawley.

LA ROCHELLE: B Dulin; D Leyds, U Seuteni, J Danty, R Rhule; A Hastoy, T Kerr-Barlow; R Wardi (J Sclavi, 59), P Bougarit (Q Lespiaucq, 65), U Atonio (G-H Colombe, 59); R Sazy (T Lavault, 50), W Skelton; P Boudehent (U Dillane, 65), L Botia (R Bourdeau, 69), G Alldritt – captain.

Yellow card: Kerr-Barlow 10-20.

Replacements not used: T Berjon, J Favre.

Referee: J Peyper (South Africa).