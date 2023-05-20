Ronan O'Gara: 'The one thing we can control is we need to show up'

The turquoise Stade Rochelais hoodie was in the wash, the green one has been put by for match day on Saturday, so Ronan O’Gara conducted his pre-Heineken Champions Cup final media duties in red as he returned to Aviva Stadium on Friday.

Nothing to do with the Munster legend facing Leinster in Saturday evening’s decider, of course, simply a question of wardrobe rotation and given the former Ireland fly-half’s affinity for this piece of Dublin real estate, he is pretty much entitled to wear whatever colour he likes.

Still, La Rochelle’s director of rugby felt the need to remind those in attendance that it is not just rival dressing room with bragging rights on Lansdowne Road.

"It’s a home game for me too, you forget,” O’Gara said.

“I have such great memories in this stadium, the minute I walked through, I was like I can’t believe I'm here. You're in a bit of a time warp because you’re focused, but when you stand back from it, it will be a fantastic occasion and there's a lot to be proud of but now is not the moment to be reflective. It's time to drive on, get the best out of our players.”

On the eve of La Rochelle’s third Champions Cup final in succession, O’Gara did, however, reflect on the transformation he has seen in his players in their attitude towards the European competition, with last season’s snatching of the trophy from Leinster’s grasp in the final minutes in Marseille helping to achieve the ultimate buy-in.

"There has to be disbelief at the final whistle last year. In my head, there was days driving home going ‘Where are we going with this?' Coaching is lonely, it's tough, you question a lot and then you get a return like that in Marseille.

"The first 60 minutes are, 'Did this happen?' When you try to piece it together, there's disbelief. These guys, their wishlist had a Bouclier (Top 14 title) first but now that they've captured Europe, they've got a taste for it and they love it.

“We want to go again. No one's talking about the Top 14 semi-final because it doesn’t matter, all that matters is tomorrow.

"This group, we’re good. We have probably learned from two finals and we don’t want that taste of what happened in year one in the journey. We want to kick on."

O’Gara took time to praise former Ireland lock Ultan Dillane, who has been a revelation for La Rochelle this season following his move from Connacht but must settle for a place on the bench on Saturday evening having started the semi-final win over Exeter at blindside flanker.

"Ultan spoke French, he's a very decent guy, he fits in well. It's a good learning for me as a coach too that it does take six months before you find your stride. Now he's blossoming.

"I think all players just need to be themselves, if they try come into an environment and put a mask on or feel like it's school or hard work, do something. You get one shot at this, it's rugby, it's meant to be enjoyable.

"It's a very special time in your life to be a professional rugby player and that’s the message. We're very grateful to have the opportunity, Gloucester could have put us out (in the round of 16).

"Good teams learn from that and they understand that they don’t get two chances in a season. We're prepped, we realise how difficult it is, we understand how good the opposition is, and it's going to be a belting match I hope because the one thing we can control is we need to show up.

"The boys are confident they can show up. Ultan Dillane will have a role. He's a great guy but we have a lot of good guys. The forwards have an amount of messers, I look at them this morning and to think they’ve a European Cup final tomorrow, you're like, 'wow'.

“If I hadn't been to the Crusaders, I would have been nervous about that but then I see how they prepare four hours before a game, I'm like, 'there's different ways of doing what you want and achieving what you want.' You respect everyone's preparation, we're all different, and you're judged on the 80 minutes. We won't have excuses. Let the better team win and on we go."