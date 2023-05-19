Dooley and Claffey scoop top honours at AIL awards 

Terenure College RFC’s Caolan Dooley and Michelle Claffey of Blackrock College RFC were the big winners at the 2022-23 Energia AIL Awards in Dublin on Thursday night.

Dooley’s 30-point goal-kicking masterclass in front of 8,642 supporters at Aviva Stadium earlier this month guided Terenure to their Energia AIL Men’s Division 1A Final victory over Clontarf, earning the Newcastlewest native the praise of Ronan O’Gara in addition to the Player of the Match award.

On Thursday he was named the Men’s Division 1A Player of the Season as the Energia AIL staged its annual award ceremony at Old Wesley RFC with Ireland men’s head coach Andy Farrell, women’s interim head coach John McKee and the league’s title sponsors’ managing director Gary Ryan making the presentations.

Women’s Player of the Season Michelle Claffey led Blackrock College RFC to victory over Railway Union RFC in the Energia AIL Women’s division while Wicklow RFC, another team from that league, picked up both the Women's Coach Of The Season for Jason Moreton and the Energia ‘Possibilities’ award for the club after its turnaround from a poor debut season at senior level to winning both the AIL conference and the AIL shield.

There was recognition of success across the five men's tiers with City of Armagh’s Chris Park named Men’s Coach Of The Season following his side’s promotion from Division 1B to the top flight, with the club’s Ryan O'Neill named his division’s player of the season.

The other men’s divisional players of the season were David Whitten of Queen's University in 2A, Greystones’ Michael Doyle in 2B and Rhys O'Donnell of Instonians in 2C.

There was also recognition of club rugby’s impact within the community with volunteer David Hicks from De La Salle Palmerstown picking up the Community Hero Award while Cork Constitution were named the Energia AIL Club Scene Award winners.

Cork Con’s senior vice president collected the award on behalf of the Temple Hill club and told the Irish Examiner: “Cork Constitution has been ever-present in the AIL for 30 years and is one of the top clubs in Cork but we try to be community based.

“Crab Lane (Ballintemple National School) are holding their sports day in our grounds on June 11 and we have Avondale FC soccer club holding their awards in the club. We raised a substantial amount of money for motor neurone disease with a Strictly Come Dancing night and also a Business of Sports lunch where we raised money for Marymount Hospice.

“We have 55 coaches for underage rugby there every Saturday, rain or sunshine, giving the kids a good grounding in life. So on one side we’re very serious about our rugby but we also feel that we need to give something back to the community and I think this award is a reflection of that.”

Energia AIL Season Awards 2022/23

Women's Division Player Of The Season: Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College RFC)

Men's Division 1A Player Of The Season: Caolan Dooley (Terenure College RFC)

Men's Division 1B Player Of The Season: Ryan O'Neill (City Of Armagh RFC)

Men's Division 2A Player Of The Season: David Whitten (Queen's University RFC)

Men's Division 2B Player Of The Season: Michael Doyle (Greystones RFC)

Men's Division 2C Player Of The Season: Rhys O'Donnell (Instonians RFC)

Women's Division Coach Of The Season: Jason Moreton (Wicklow RFC)

Men's Division Coach Of The Season: Chris Parker (City Of Armagh RFC)

Energia AIL Community Hero Award: David Hicks (De La Salle Palmerstown)

Energia AIL Possibilities Award: Wicklow RFC Energia

AIL Referee of the Season Award: Peter Martin (Queen’s University)

Energia AIL Club Scene Award: Cork Constitution FC