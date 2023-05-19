Connacht sign JJ Hanrahan from Dragons

Connacht Rugby announce their final new signing out-half JJ Hanrahan from the Dragons. Hanrahan can also cover centre and full-back and will join up with the Westerners for the 2023/24 season.

Hanrahan brings with him a wealth of experience from the URC, English Premiership and Top 14. In seven years across two periods with Munster, the 30-year-old made 141 appearances raking up 735 points and became a central figure for the province before his departure in 2021.

In between the two spells, Hanrahan played with Northampton Saints making 30 appearances from 2015-17. In 2021, he left Munster for Clermont Auvergne where he earned 27 caps across the Top 14 and Champions cup before a one year spell with Dragons where he played 15 times.

"Moving to Connacht and back on Irish soil was a really appealing opportunity that presented itself" says Hanrahan on his move West.

"I’ve played Connacht numerous times in my career and every game was a hard-fought battle. They’re a club with a huge team spirit and a never-say-die attitude and I’m looking forward to living those values with them, and contributing wherever I can. This is something that really excites me for the coming years ahead.

"There’s massive potential in the squad as we’ve all seen over the last few weeks. Hopefully I can add some value from when I link up with them in preseason this summer, and give it my all to help the club reach the next level and compete for silverware."

Head Coach Pete Wilkins is delighted to welcome Hanrahan next season "JJ needs no introduction to Irish rugby fans, and I’m thrilled that he has chosen to join us next season.

"His record at Munster as well as Northampton, Clermont and Dragons speaks for itself, and that experience of consistently playing at the highest level in the URC and Champions Cup for so long will be a great asset for us.

"JJ is our final new signing in what’s been a very productive few months for us. We have 9 incoming players who can all have a positive impact in different ways, and credit must go to Tim Allnutt for his work in this area over the past while. We’re very excited about the squad we’ve assembled and what they can achieve next season."