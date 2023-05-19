'Where else do you want to be?' - O'Gara 'excited' to enter Leinster's 'lion's den'

Ronan O'Gara wore a red hooded top at La Rochelle’s pre-game press conference on Friday ahead of the clash with the hometown boys in blue.
READY TO GO: La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara. Pic: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 15:18
Simon Lewis, Aviva Stadium

Ronan O’Gara has dismissed the notion his La Rochelle side have a magic formula for beating Heineken Champions final opponents Leinster but he is relishing the opportunity to make it three wins from three over rival boss Leo Cullen in Dublin on Saturday.

The two sides meet for the third time in three seasons with the French Top 14 side having gained the upper hand in both previous encounters, a 2021 European semi-final in La Rochelle when O’Gara was head coach under director of rugby Jono Gibbes and last year’s decider when Leinster led until the final moments in Marseille only to lose 24-21.

Munster legend O’Gara is aiming for a fourth title in this competition having also won it twice as a player with his native province in 2006 and 2008 and he wore a red hooded top at La Rochelle’s pre-game press conference on Friday ahead of the clash with the hometown boys in blue. Yet said he had paid no attention to the record between the two teams.

“I don’t look upon it like that, genuinely. Two games over whatever, a 60-game period is pretty irrelevant to me… The big focus, what we’re trying to do is... we have fun but we’ve high standards.

“We have ambition to do something special in these players’ lives. I’m not really interested in having a job. I love what I do, we love what we do, we get a chance tomorrow to play for each other in the final of a European Cup. It doesn’t get any better, doesn’t get any bigger. 

“We're in the home of Leinster, it's a really daunting task but a great challenge but one we want to succeed in.” 

O’Gara added: “Essentially, strategy has a role tomorrow but the big emphasis for us is performing to our standards, having fun, challenging yourself, it won’t be easy, it never is easy, and but there's a certain delight or enjoyment factor when you go into the lion’s den.

LION'S DEN: Ronan O'Gara walks the Aviva pitch. Pic: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
“We going in there tomorrow and we'll either grow or shrink. What I've seen from my boys is they love it, they care for each other, they've prepared all season for this game and it's to be attacked than be feared.

“As a player I would have been damn nervous, as a coach I'm extremely excited about it.

Where else do you want to be? It's a Heineken Cup final in Dublin and we're ready to go.” 

O’Gara has a much-changed side from the one that emerged victorious at the Velodrome for the French club’s first Champions Cup title but there are just two changes from the side which comprehensively beat Exeter Chiefs 47-28 in their semi-final in Bordeaux three weeks ago.

France centre Jonathan Danty has overcome injury to start at number 12 in place of Jules Favre, who drops to the bench, while former Connacht and Ireland forward Ultan Dillane also joins the replacements, his place at blindside flanker taken by Paul Boudehent.

“Yeah, it was really tough,” O’Gara said of his team selection, “it could have gone any way but I think the abiding thing for me is it's a 23-man game. A lot of people are fixated on whether to start, sometimes finishing is more difficult and more important.

“Having thought long and hard about starting Ultan because he's an Irishman and he'd be a good weapon but Paul Boudehent's form has been exceptional.

“We've had some tough calls, Yoan Tanga can’t get into the group, that shows competition, obviously the back row is always the most competitive, attritional but we are good in terms of our injury profile.

“You don’t lose much energy in whether he starts or finishes, it's really difficult leaving a guy out of the 23, that’s where it becomes tough.”

<p>FOCUSED: Head Coach Leo Cullen. Pic: ©INPHO/Billy Stickland</p>

