Andrew Porter determined to put on five-star show for Leinster

Losing is one thing. Losing when you’re in the stand, unable to turn the tide, another. Andrew Porter was one of those Leinster players rested for last Saturday’s URC semi-final against Munster. What could he do but sit and squirm as Jack Crowley’s drop goal flew through Ryan Baird’s outstretched arms and then the uprights?

Of course there was frustration. How could there not? But that was then. The aim now is to reduce that to the level of footnote to a week that was always going to be the defining chapter in their season but that rare reversal has undeniably ratcheted up the levels of outside noise and inner contemplation.

“It’s obviously incredibly tough to not let it seep into the week that it is,” Porter explained. “It is an incredibly special and important week but the coaches have been great in terms of moving on from the weekend and focus on the next job at hand.

“To be honest, it’s a bigger job now. It’s about getting that fifth star on the jersey. You don’t see many URC or PRO14s or whatever you have on the jersey. You see those stars that are on the jersey so that’s the thing we are looking forward to the most this week.” This is the reality.

Leo Cullen all but accepted that Leinster gambled with their selections last weekend. They very nearly got away with it, even against a mostly excellent Munster side that made light of their own key absences, but there is a very clear sense of acceptance in the Leinster environment that it was worth the chance.

One Heineken since they made it three titles In four years back in 2012 doesn’t come close to a pass mark for a club that has been performing at an A-grade for most of that last decade or more. And everyone knows this is their best shot in an age to change that.

Andrew Porter during a Leinster Rugby squad training session at UCD in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Porter was still a student at St Andrew’s College when he pitched up at that last Aviva decider in 2013, when Toulon had the better of Clermont, and he can remember thinking even then that it would be pretty cool to see Leinster on that same stage.

Here they are now.

“To be able to do this is once-in-a-lifetime stuff. I don’t know when it will be back here again.” And so to the other lot. La Rochelle. Reigning champions. Their conquerors not just in that Velodrome decider 12 months ago, but in the semi-final a year earlier with it. Ronan O’Gara, Donnacha Ryan: well, it kind of writes itself.

It certainly feels like a fitting opponent to Porter. A script pre-cooked when the season started. His admiration is obvious. Not just in terms of a La Rochelle pack that balances physicality with athleticism and skillset, but in a backline bettered in his eyes by the addition of centre Ulupano Seuteni.

Porter referenced the hurt of their defeats to the Top 14 side and the desire to do this for everyone at the club. That includes people like James Tracey and Charlie Ryan, who were forced to retire in recent times, and Dave Kearney who moves on come Monday.

Also signing off come Saturday night will be senior coach Stuart Lancaster, who takes up the main role at Racing 92, and Johnny Sexton whose Leinster career ended with the injury he picked up playing for Ireland against England back in March.

Sexton has been the dominant presence in the Leinster dressing-room for an age now but part of Lancaster’s work over the last seven years has been in his attempt to nurture a wider leadership base from a bunch of (mostly) quiet and reserved ex-private schoolboys.

Porter spoke well about the way Lancaster worked on their minds earlier this week, and how the Englishman literally sized him up in the early days and all but challenged the prop to last his training sessions at a weight that was cresting 128 kilos.

He struggled. Makes no bones about that now. Having stood at 113kgs the first year he played U20s, he added another 17KG again for his second time around at the grade. Now his fighting weight hovers somewhere between 114 and 116.

“It was more trial and error. I just wanted to get fitter because I was relatively new at that stage. I was still being weaned off the U20s system then so it was getting me ready for professional rugby at that stage. He was great with the stepping stones between my amateur and professional career so he has prepared me mentally and physically.” None of them have left a stone unturned at this point. They should never be more ready.