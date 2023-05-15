Ireland womens sevens clinch Olympic place

Ireland's women sevens team clinched a place at the Paris Olympics thanks to a hard-fought victory over Fiji in the World Rugby Seven Series on Sunday.

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe scored at either end of a bruising fight half, as an eventual 10-5 win on Sunday morning in Toulouse guaranteed Ireland’s ticket to Paris 2024.

The win for Allan Temple-Jones' side ensures they will finish in fifth position in the overall 2023 Women's World Series standings, and join Australia, New Zealand, USA and hosts France as the fifth team to book their place at next summer's Games.

“It’s been a journey for us," said skipper Lucy Mulhall. "I’m just so grateful to have a team like that around us – players, family, staff.

“It’s been an amazing year and our goal is just to grow Sevens in Ireland. It’s great to see some young kids here wearing an Ireland Sevens jersey. The support means so much.

“We do it for our families. Rugby has become a family and all our families have joined it, so they’ve all got to know each other and have a great weekend. I’m just so glad we could make them happy again.”

The IRFU - under-fire after the poor performance from the Women's XV side in the recent Six Nations -- will hope the victory is a breakthrough moment for the code.

Ireland missed out on qualification for both Rio and Tokyo since Sevens was introduced to the Olympic programme.

"A huge amount of hard work has gone on behind the scenes for the last number of years to reach this historic milestone," said IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts said, "and it is testament to the dedication, talent and resilience of the players that they have qualified for the Olympics.

"Olympic qualification was a stated aim for the IRFU in this cycle and I would like to pay tribute to all in our High-Performance Department, and everyone connected with the team for this seismic day, not just for rugby, but for Irish sport in general."

The Olympic Rugby Sevens competition will be hosted at the Stade de France from 24-30 July next year.

Ireland Women's Sevens squad (HSBC France Sevens): Kathy Baker (Blackrock College RFC), Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC), Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC), Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC), Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC), Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC), Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC), Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC), Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC), Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC), Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC), Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC) (capt), Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC).