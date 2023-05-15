Leinster now go all-in for Ronan O'Gara reunion

La Rochelle by three. The Bulls by one. Munster by one. Habits define us and Leinster have developed a concerning knack of falling just short when it comes to these end-of-season knockout ties.

The last-gasp loss to Munster on Saturday means that they’ve now let slip their last two URC semi-finals and a Champions Cup decider in the space of 12 months and by the grand total of five points.

Careless? The trails of evidence diverge, to be fair. Different clues in different places.

Their execution was off against the Bulls 12 months ago, La Rochelle stymied them in a way few have been able in Marseille and Munster should have been home and hosed long before they needed Jack Crowley to land that dramatic drop goal.

Still, follow that up with another loss to Ronan O’Gara’s Top 14 side next Saturday and it will make for back-to-back campaigns without a trophy after five summers where they had at least one to add to the cabinet.

Leo Cullen touched on the difficulties of fighting a war on both fronts before this game and, while his language was respectful of the URC, his team selection for this left no-one in any doubt but that ‘Europe’ is where their focus rests above all else.

Had Crowley not kicked that three-pointer with 78 minutes played Leinster would be facing into a fourth and then a fifth week in a row with two deciders bringing up the rear to their season. It was a big ask and one that demands a question of the calendar.

Should any team be asked to attempt a slog like that?

“We’ve known how it is and hence some of the calls that we make,” said the Leinster boss. “It makes it a challenge but we didn’t think it was going to be an impossible challenge and that’s why we wanted to take it on. Now we’ve got one game to look forward to.

“We were wondering would we have two finals to look forward to coming into this game, We don’t, we have one. There’s no point in us dwelling on anything now. Credit to Munster, they fought till the very end and Jack Crowley knocks over a drop goal to win the game.

“For us now there is one focus. Will that help us now? Yeah, maybe it will help us now. It’s an unbelievably exciting challenge. La Rochelle have been the form team in Europe so it doesn’t get much bigger, does it?”

The desire to turn the page was crystal clear, Cullen appearing before the media after Saturday’s defeat far quicker than is usually the case. It was no wonder given the need to use every available minute between now and next Saturday.

Leinster had the bulk of what is expected to be their starting XV on shore leave for this one. This isn’t a squad that will be opening a new book as of Monday when they reconvene at UCD. The chapters on La Rochelle are already well-thumbed.

Still, a semi-final loss to your greatest rival can’t be easy to shed, even the weekly review is likely to be boxed off quicker than normal. Cullen seemed relaxed enough about what’s ahead and doesn’t see a danger of any disappointment bleeding into the prep.

“Everyone is excited to get going. Bitterly disappointing to lose this but we have a big final to look forward to now and we have to give everything we have to it. These are special weeks. You enjoy the process of preparing together.”

They are still in decent shape physically. Johnny Sexton remains out but they have steeled themselves to his absence long before now. James Lowe was training towards the end of last week and took part in Saturday’s warm-up and looks to be on course after his quad issues.

Jimmy O’Brien was taken off as a precautionary measure after taking a bang against Munster while Ronan Kelleher seems to have come through his first appearance in four months and Robbie Henshaw made it through 80 minutes on his return.

You could make a fair stab at what Leinster’s starting side is likely to be even now – on the basis that Lowe and others are good to go – but Cullen is sticking to the party line that places remain up for grabs in the line-up and in the 23.

“Guys were scrapping it out on lots of different fronts in this game, so we'll have a good look back and have our selection discussion as we normally would and make the calls. Hopefully they're the right calls for the group.”