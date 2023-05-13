Top 14: Much-changed La Rochelle lose out at Montpellier

A hardly recognisable La Rochelle lost an enthralling Top 14 game of two halves 42-31 at Montpellier, as head coach Ronan O’Gara rested 12 key players ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup final against Leinster.

Jonathan Danty and Yoann Tanga went straight into the Rochelais’ starting line-up on their comebacks from injury, while Levani Botia played 18 minutes off the bench. All three will be in the reckoning for the big rematch at the Aviva.

But Will Skelton, Gregory Alldritt, Uini Atonio, Raymond Rhule, Pierre Bourgarit, Reda Wardi, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Dillyn Leyds, Ultan Dillane, Brice Dulin, UJ Seuteni and Antoine Hastoy were all spared the trip for the penultimate game of the regular Top 14 season.

Tanga said the visitors “got what we deserved”, at the end of the 10-try encounter. “We went missing completely in the first half,” he told broadcaster Canal Plus immediately after the match. “We woke up in the second half, but it was too late.”

From 35-10 down on 43 minutes, La Rochelle’s reserves briefly fought their way back to defensive bonus-point territory, Sacha Idoumi and Hoani Bosmorin scoring their first senior professional tries to pull the score back to 35-31 - before the hosts’ replacement flanker Clément Doumenc scored the game-deciding try.

Challenge Cup finalists Toulon also fielded a much-changed, youthful side, with no Cheslin Kolbe, Dan Biggar, Sergio Parisse, Facundo Isa, or Waisea Nayacalevu in the line-up for their crucial Saturday night trip to Le Havre to face Racing 92.

They weren’t just resting key players for a shot at a first title since 2015 on Friday - Toulon need to boost their matchday JIFF average to avoid starting next season in negative points territory.

Their more pressing ambition to qualify for the domestic play-offs were hit as they were simply overwhelmed in darkest Normandy, losing 43-7 and six tries to one.

Veteran Bayonne rookie Camille Lopez has made a habit of snatching victories from the jaws of defeat this season. He did it again, slotting a high-pressure 82nd-minute penalty as the Basque side came back from 18-6 down in the 67th minute to win 21-18.

A day of mixed emotions for Castres’ manager Jeremy Davidson. He watched his side pick up their second away win of the season to mathematically guarantee their survival, but the 13-16 victory condemned opponents Brive - his former club - to relegation.

“It makes me sad to see Brive go down,” Davidson told journalists. “I brought this club up to the Top 14 with the staff. I recruited most of this workforce - it hurts me to see them go down. [But] it is the law of sport.”

Perpignan’s bid to escape the relegation play-off place will go to the wire after they beat a rotated Toulouse 26-21 in what was billed as popular manager Patrick Arlettaz’s final home match. There may be one more - if the Catalans cannot escape 13th in their final match at Castres a fortnight on Sunday.

Even with their win, Perpignan needed a helping hand to keep their survival hopes alive - and they got one, as Bordeaux beat 12th-placed Pau 28-0 at Stade Chaban Delmas to ensure the visitors remained just four points above the drop zone.

On Sunday, play-off chasing Lyon head to Stade Francais for the final match of the penultimate week of the regular season, without fly-half Leo Berdeu, who is out of action until early 2024 with an ACL injury.