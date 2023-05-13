Five talking points after Munster's massive win over Leinster in epic

1. Munster Cross The Rubicon

The moment Craig Casey walloped the ball into the Aviva Stadium stands at full-time, a decade of frustration was brought to a joyous end for Munster supporters.

Leinster supremacy, Aviva agony, knockout calamity, it was all forgotten as the reality of a BKT URC semi-final victory over the old enemy in blue sank in. The thousands of supporters in red had been on their feet from the moment Jack Crowley sent his drop goal attempt sailing between the uprights two minutes earlier and how they delighted in the aftermath once a 16-15 victory was eventually secured.

This was a deserved victory, hard-fought without doubt but deserved nonetheless. Munster had very nearly paid the price for numerous missed opportunities while Leinster’s ruthless killer instinct remained clear throughout, a team that struck with impunity whenever the opportunity arose.

Credit to Munster that those opportunities were limited, their defence outstanding once again as it had been in Glasgow seven days earlier when they came through a quarter-final many expected them to lose. And now this, a victory over the competition favourites, and a team that has had their number for so long and with such frequency in the knockout rounds of this league in all its incarnations.

Twelve defeats in 13 jousts with Leinster at Aviva Stadium have told its own sorry story but this win means the monkey is off the back.

2 They Did It The Hard Way

When Leinster replacement Joe McCarthy crashed over the Munster line on 63 minutes to edge his side back into a 15-13 lead there will have been an uneasy sense of déjà vu for the visiting supporters as thoughts of previous ones that got away, not least this St Stephen’s Day past at Thomond Park, crept back into the memory banks and looked like haunting their dreams for another summer.

If they had, they would have had only their own side to blame. Munster very nearly paid for their failure to put away chances, four of them gilt-edged before Tadhg Beirne’s 47th-minute try as Leinster turned over red ball close to the tryline. Jeremy Loughman had the ball ripped form him on seven minutes, a ball popped out of an attacking maul on 31 minutes and Beirne lost it close to the line three minutes later while Stephen Archer dropped the ball with the tryline line within touching distance soon after half-time.

When Joe McCarthy rumbled over it looked as though that lack of a ruthless edge would cost Munster dearly but they were not to be denied. Leinster’s own ruthlessness had been front and centre in their two previous knockout wins, over Toulouse and the Sharks, on the same ground, scoring the bulk of their tries during opposition yellow cards and taking maximum advantage of their numerical advantages.

Munster’s discipline, conceding just five penalties to Leinster’s 11, was such that the opportunity to turn the screw on undermanned opponents just did not arise.

3. Feel The Beirne

Tadhg Beirne told the Irish Examiner this week how much he hated losing and how his naturally relaxed persona was transformed by that hatred once he crossed the white line. On Saturday against Leinster the Munster lock backed his words with action in a powerhouse performance in just his second match back following ankle surgery in mid-February.

Towering in the lineout, imperious over the ball at ruck time, Beirne capped his tour de force with Munster’s only try and left us wondering what might have been if he had been fit to partner RG Snyman for more than just the 17 minutes they managed together in last weekend’s quarter-final win at Glasgow Warriors.

It is a partnership which has seemingly rich potential and if Snyman can come through his return to play protocols following the head knock that ruled him out of this semi-final, it could be a gamechanger in the final down in Cape Town in two weeks.

4. No Leinster Double, But A Trophy Still To Play For

Leinster’s bid to regain the title in a league they dominated for four years in a row before it became the URC has come up short at the semi-final stage, and on home turf, for the second season in a row after Munster emulated the Bulls’ feat of 11 months ago and reached the decider Leo Cullen’s expense.

Yet the head coach selected a side with next Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup final against La Rochelle firmly in mind, resting no less than seven Irish Grand Slam winners from this URC semi ahead of the rerun of last season’s finale, won by Ronan O’Gara’s club from the French Atlantic coast.

Have no doubt that this loss to Munster will hurt Leinster but avenging last year’s defeat to La Rochelle in Marseille and adding a fifth European star to the jersey back here at Aviva Stadium next Saturday will quickly make lessen the pain.

5. The Stormers Await

Munster will travel to South Africa’s Mother City for what will be their sixth consecutive away game when they face defending champions the Stormers at DHL Stadium in the URC Grand Final on May 27 and they will do so brimming with confidence and belief, not just following this epic semi-final victory but with the knowledge they turned their series around against the defending champions with a regular-season win there last month.

Many will see Munster’s presence in the final as evidence of a season that has already surpassed expectations for first-time head coach Graham Rowntree, particularly given the poor start to the campaign that saw them win just twice in their opening seven games. Yet now they have reached the decider, there will be a determination to finish the job.