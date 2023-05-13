For red to pierce the blue sky, Munster will need to be near-perfect 

There will be no way of telling until 5:30pm just how many Munster supporters have travelled to Dublin’s Aviva Stadium for this latest examination of their powers of belief. But the presence of captain Peter O’Mahony at the spearhead of their challenge to end Leinster’s dominance of this fixture will surely lure more of them to the capital today.

O’Mahony, along with hooker Diarmuid Barron, has been cleared to play having been injured in last Saturday’s BKT URC quarter-final win at Glasgow Warriors while Keith Earls has completed a Lazarus-like recovery from a groin injury that had initially appeared to have ended the veteran wing’s season. And in a week when head coach Graham Rowntree has had to plan without a quartet of definite non-starters in Malakai Fekitoa, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and RG Snyman, that is surely some much-needed good news for the Munster boss.

Yet the sight of a sea of red amongst the blue in this crowd expected to be close to the stadium’s reduced 29,000 capacity will be just as important to them as the players on the field when Rowntree’s men bid to upset the URC seedings and their own recent fragile history in Dublin.

“It is a tough place to go when you’re playing Leinster, they love playing there,” Tadhg Beirne told the Irish Examiner this week before adding: “I’ve no doubt the Munster crowd are going to come down in their droves and I do think we’ll need every bit of it.

“They’ve been brilliant the last couple of weeks, even in South Africa you could see a sea of red and hear the Fields of Athenry being sung around the stadium and it’s going to be no different this weekend, I’ve no doubt.”

None of that will prey too heavily on Leinster’s approach to a rivalry that has been distinctly one-sided this past decade, their last league defeat on home soil to their southern neighbours having come in October 2014. Leo Cullen’s team selection, featuring some heavy rotation from last Saturday’s big quarter-final victory over the Sharks, suggests next Saturday’s home Heineken Champions Cup final against defending champions La Rochelle is also pretty high up the agenda this week.

Yet if anyone can rotate their squad at the business end of the season and still go into a knockout tie with the tag of a heavy favourite it is Leinster and Munster need no reminding of that given their inability to beat whomever Cullen decides to select against them.

The Leinster boss can afford to rest seven Ireland Grand Slam winners - Hugo Keenan, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Caelan Doris, Andrew Porter, Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park - ahead of the bid for a fifth European star and still be able to call fit-again internationals Robbie Henshaw at outside centre, and hooker Ronan Kelleher as well as Jimmy O’Brien at full-back, Michael Ala’alatoa at tighthead prop, and back-rowers Will Connors and Jack Conan into his starting XV.

No wonder then that Munster tighthead prop Stephen Archer, one of the survivors of that 2014 victory at the Aviva, is aware of the need for a step up in performance from last week’s 14-5 win over 14-man Glasgow.

As significant as success in Scotstoun was for a Munster team that had been written off by many after a sluggish start to the campaign, Archer said: “We soaked up a lot of pressure in that first 20 minutes and we got one chance then and we got a try, then after that we got 14-0 ahead and we had chances after that to put ourselves in a good position but we didn't get over the try line again so we certainly have a lot of areas to improve on, we know that this week.” Asked what those areas were, Archer added: "Probably our discipline, we gave them too much access to our 22.

"We can take good confidence that we defended well both in the maul and in pick and gos on our line but Leinster are a level above Glasgow in that area so if we give them too much access we'll probably be standing behind our posts and getting ready to kick off. We can't afford to do that.

"Another area is our own attack in the opposition 22, we need to finish off those chances and be more clinical, there was definitely at least two more tries out there for us that if we don't put away this weekend then we won't have a chance.”

There is little doubt that Munster’s trajectory under Rowntree is back on an upward curve following a wobble at the end of March, but a semi-final at Leinster will need a near-perfect performance to keep it on the right course.

LEINSTER: J O’Brien; T O’Brien, R Henshaw, C Ngatai, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath – captain; M Milne, R Kelleher, M Ala’alatoa; R Baird, J Jenkins; M Deegan, W Connors, J Conan.

Replacements: J McKee, C Healy, T Clarkson, J McCarthy, J van der Flier, N McCarthy, C Frawley, L Turner.

MUNSTER: M Haley; K Earls, A Frisch, J Crowley, S Daly; B Healy, C Casey; J Loughman, D Barron, S Archer; J Kleyn, T Beirne; P O’Mahony - captain, J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: N Scannell, J Wycherley, R Salanoa, F Wycherley, J O’Donoghue, N Cronin, R Scannell, A Kendellen.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)