Business time as Tadhg Beirne seeks Munster liftoff against Leinster

Do not be fooled by Tadhg Beirne’s laidback persona that presents itself to the world for six and a half days a week. Once the Ireland forward crosses the white line on Saturday afternoon at Aviva Stadium to face his native province Leinster he will be all business, gameface on and driven to succeed - for himself, his loved ones and for Munster Rugby.

This much we know from an enlightening conversation with Beirne at Thomond Park earlier this week as he looked forward to Saturday’s BKT URC semi-final derby with hot favourites Leinster, spoke of his confidence that Saturday could just be the day when the tables are turned on the boys in blue, and reflected on just what makes him such a fierce competitor for a couple of hours on match day.

Beirne will start at lock on Saturday, seven days after making his comeback from an ankle injury sustained during the epic Six Nations victory over France another 11 weeks before that, when he and full-back Hugo Keenan both tackled the same man and the bigger of the two came off worse.

“It was just a bit of bad luck,” he told the Irish Examiner. “I can’t remember who was carrying but they made a half break and I went to plant to make a tackle and just as I did, Hugo dove to make a tackle and unfortunately he hit the outside of my leg and snapped it.

“So, friendly fire. It wasn’t his fault, we were both trying to do the same thing and my foot was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Beirne, 31, was very much in the right place on his return at Scotstoun last Saturday as he assumed the captaincy when Peter O’Mahony’s elbow injury forced him off inside the first five minutes and helped steer Munster to 14-5 quarter-final win, his side’s first knockout victory in a one-off match in four seasons.

That statistic will hurt Beirne, it becomes apparent when he describes his thirst for victory, despite the image he, by his own admission, presents to the outside world.

“I’d say I’m quite relaxed going into games usually, which I think most people would say about me all right.

“Once I’m on the field it just comes, the competitiveness that once the game has started… it’s like I have to turn on a switch, it just comes because I want to win so badly. That’s where the edge will come from. I’m too competitive to just sit back and saunter through a game, I hate losing too much. That’s probably where it comes from most.

“That’s the competitiveness but it could be down to anything. You’re also playing for the badge on the chest, for Munster Rugby, and that brings out a lot in you as well. You’re representing your family and that will bring out a lot for you too. The loved ones that are there to watch you play, you’re representing those and all those things play a part in bringing out performances for sure.”

Beirne acknowledged that Saturday’s clash with Munster’s nemesis of the last decade would be an opportune time to collectively bring that inner resolve and transform it into a winning performance against a team with a looming Champions Cup final appointment on their minds.

“They’re going to be all gunning for a URC final and also to put their hands up for another big game they have the following week. For us, this could be our last game of the season if we don’t turn up and put in a massive performance so massive things on the line for both teams and I’m excited for it.

“The last couple of weeks have been great prep for what’s coming each week. The lads’ performances over in South Africa, what they came up against there prepped us really well for Glasgow and then Glasgow’s prepping us for Leinster.

“Obviously Leinster are top of the league, they’ve only lost one game in the URC this year and haven’t lost in the Champions Cup so the quality they have there is second to none at the end of the day. They’re putting out performances every week but we’re in a really good place at the moment.

“We have been putting in performances week on week now and building very nicely so we’re pretty confident in terms of how we’re playing and what we can deliver and we genuinely do believe that if we put in good enough performances we can give ourselves every chance to beat Leinster this weekend.”

Those recent URC wins on the road in Cape Town against the defending champions and the higher-seeded Glasgow have raised the levels of belief “hugely”, Beirne said.

“Stormers hadn’t lost there in a long time, Glasgow hadn’t lost at their place in a long time and we’re going to a place where Leinster haven’t lost in a long, long time so why not go out and do it again, you know?

“That’s our message this week. We’re just quietly focused on ourselves and certainly we all believe we can go there on Saturday and get a win.”

Beirne knows Munster’s tale of woe in the capital and against Leinster at Aviva Stadium in particular, although he has the positive memory of being man of the match there when Scarlets beat his current team in the 2017 PRO12 final, yet he will bring a “why not” mentality to the party on Saturday when assessing the challenge facing the men in red.

“I can feel it in here and around the place that there’s belief outside of our squad as well, the fans are believing as well that the way we’re playing is exciting and giving us every chance to go out and beat anyone. So I’ve no doubt they’ll be people going down there quietly confident that we’ll be able to turn Leinster over.

“If you look at the last couple of times we’ve played them we’ve taken them to the wire really and I think we’ve gotten better as the season’s gone on. I’m not saying they haven’t gotten better now but we have and I think we’ve grown in confidence over the last nine, 10 months.

“So why wouldn’t we be confident going into the game? We’re on the back of three great performances and everyone’s enjoying it here as well, the rugby we’re playing and the way we’re playing, and we’re training well.

“So we’ve got nothing to lose. We’re going in as massive underdogs, a lot of people are already writing us off because it’s Leinster and that’s great for us. It means we’re able to go there and be ourselves and just put in a big performance.”

Beirne understands there were frustrations with Munster when the Graham Rowntree regime’s new ideas took time to translate into results but he firmly believes a bright future is in store.

“You go from the start of the season to now and you look how far we’ve come on, you know, sometimes you just need a bit of patience. It was the same with Ireland when Faz took over. There was a period there where people weren’t happy with the way Ireland were playing but it was just that transition period.

“That’s what we’ve gone through here and I just think the longer we go the better we’re going to get and that’s the way it’s been so far. We’re still going to strive for that perfection and we’re going to keep striving to get better and that’s not going to change for as long as this coaching staff are here. We’re always going to strive to get better and we’re all chasing that perfect performance.”

He senses a victory over the old enemy on Saturday would give the project further lift-off.

“I think winning on Saturday would be massive for the club and for everyone involved. There’s been so much work gone on over the last year and it would be brilliant for the club if we were able to get that win on Saturday, for everyone involved. We’ll give it a good shot anyway.”