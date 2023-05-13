Leinster continue to rotate players amid intense run-in

It’s six or seven years now since Leinster head coach Leo Cullen and his head of rugby operations Guy Easterby sat down and chewed over the merits or otherwise of prioritising one competition over the other.

The way Cullen tells it, they came to the conclusion that there would be no favourite child in their household. The reality is that the Champions Cup continues to be the apple of everyone’s eye.

This isn’t to say that the plain but dependable league has been starved of their affections. Leinster have won what is now the URC four times in Cullen’s six full seasons in charge, reached another final and fallen short in the last four 12 months ago.

But Saturday’s semi-final meeting with Munster falls under the shadow that is the Heineken decider against La Rochelle seven days down the road and that return meeting with Ronan O’Gara will be a ninth game in as many weekends.

Win here and they will go again for what they hope will be a perfect ten.

O’Gara was spot on in his observation that La Rochelle endure a tougher grind through the year than the Irish province but the punishing nature of Leinster’s run-in is laid bare in the way Cullen is using his resources.

They have fielded 61 players throughout this season and no less than 35 of them will have seen action between this latest clash, last week’s defeat of the Sharks and the ‘European’ semi-final win against Toulouse at the start of the month.

The only members of their 46-strong senior squad who won’t have featured in that trio of ties are those carrying injuries and, in John McKee, they have dipped down into their academy as they navigate the dual knockout routes.

Robbie Henshaw and Ronan Kelleher pitch up here for the first time in weeks but just as notable is the opportunity being afforded to someone like Will Connors, who gets the nod in the back row, and Tommy O’Brien on the wing.

So, while it feels like it's been something of a long, hard slog just to get to this point – and the Groundhog Day nature of games at the Aviva feeds into that – then this rotation of personnel is doing its part in keeping things fresh and forward-thinking.

“A Munster game, derby game, that focuses the mind straight away,” said Cullen. “For players, they understand there’s a much broader picture there as well if you think that at some point there will be some sort of a World Cup squad picked.”

Maybe so but other factors could feed into any sense of fatigue.

Leinster have capped the attendance at 29,000 for this on account of the rollover nature of the fixtures played in recent weeks and ticket sales on Friday were approaching something just shy of the 24,000 mark.

Munster’s inability to get one over their neighbours in recent times will only make it harder for the floating voter to give this one their time or money but the Leinster boss, predictably enough, doesn’t buy into the sense that this is a rivalry trading on the past.

Denis Leamy swapped his blue tracksuit for a more familiar red last summer and Cullen can see his former assistant’s fingerprints on Munster’s defensive system and he sees an attack that is beginning to echo their own in terms of their attacking phases and shapes.

That’s a far cry from the criticism he aimed at Johann van Graan’s Munster after a 13-3 win in the 2020 PRO14 semi-final when he explained the need for accuracy on their part against a team that just wanted to box-kick and apply the pressure game.

“I'm struggling to remember,” he joked, “(me) being critical doesn't sound right! It's a different game at the moment, the game is evolving all the time, and I don't see them kicking the leather off the ball, especially with (Craig) Casey at No.9.

“They'll try and play a bit more tempo for sure. Ben Healy at No.10, he has a great boot, a good kicking game. Crowley at 12 as well, they'd still like to play a bit. With Healy there they potentially could kick a bit more than say with Crowley at No.10.

“I'm second-guessing.”

Munster will hope Saturday is different. Same again would do Leinster just fine.

Previous knockout meetings

It’s a dozen years since Munster’s last trophy, their defeat of Leinster in a Magners League final preventing a double for a side that had already claimed the Heineken Cup seven days before.

The provinces have met 28 times since with Leinster winning 22 and Munster managing just the six. All four knockout games in that time have gone Leinster’s way.

2020/21 PRO14 final: Leinster 16-6 Munster; RDS

Both teams had big European ties ahead but Munster came fully locked and loaded while Leinster were a tad more circumspect with their selection. It didn’t matter. Munster somehow reached the break on level terms but failed to score after it.

2019/20 PRO14 semi-final: Leinster 13-3 Munster; Aviva Stadium

A dog of a day and a brute of a game. Munster didn’t take enough chances, Leinster were clinical with theirs and Leo Cullen, unusually, had a cut at Johann van Graan’s box-kicking tactics afterwards.

2018/19 PRO14 semi-final: Leinster 24-9 Munster; RDS

Leinster, just beaten by Saracens in the Champions Cup final, started slowly but Sean Cronin’s second-half try leaned the game their way. James Lowe crossed late on to add a flattering touch to the numbers.

2017/18 PRO14 semi-final: Leinster 16-15 Munster; RDS

Munster had more possession but earned far too many penalties in a superb encounter. Gerbrandt Grobler’s late try left them just shy and Leinster, already crowned European champions, would do the double.