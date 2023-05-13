Amid turbulent times, Stormers fight for Cape Town — and country

South Africa is enduring some difficult times with rolling blackouts across the country as the national grid strains due to crumbling infrastructure. Inflation is at an all-time high, as is unemployment.

Sport has always been an elixir to the country’s ailments and the Stormers are the pride, not only of Cape Town, but of the country this weekend as Andy Friend and Connacht arrive for the United Rugby Championship semi-final.

“It’s bigger than rugby, it’s bigger than me and you and that’s what we as the Stormers players play for,” Stormers flank Hacjivah Dayimani said. “The amount of Stormers jerseys you see at the taxi rank or in the city shows you the mission we are busy with. That’s the main reason we decided to step up last season. We give our people a reason to come and watch us play. The Stormers represent the diversity of South Africa.”

After watching Connacht produce a major upset and stun second-ranked Ulster in Belfast last week, Dayimani knows better than to underestimate the Irish side.

“We expect a totally different battle to what we got in Stellenbosch,” said Dayimani in reference to the Stormers 38-15 round two win last September. “We’ve seen what Connacht is capable of doing just by watching the Ulster game.

“We don’t expect an easy game, in fact there’s no game this season where we’ve underestimated our opponents. Every game we’ve gone into with the mindset to win.

“Our mission from the beginning of the season and our mission now hasn’t changed,” Dayimani adds. “It doesn’t matter which player wears which jersey. All that matters is, when you wear the Stormers jersey, you are aligned with our mission.

“We are willing to do anything and everything to win this URC title and our main mission is Connacht. That’s all we are talking about and after last week we are wary of what they are capable of.”

STORM CHASERS: Stormers fans set a new URC record last weekend. Pic: INPHO/Steve Haag Sports/Thinus Maritz

Friend received a boost on Friday with the news that the Stormers are without two key members of their pack. Flank Deon Fourie and lock Marvin Orie, both Springboks and both essential leaders in the Stormers team, were ruled out of the contest.

Fourie, 36, was unable to shake off a hamstring strain picked up during last week’s 33-21 quarterfinal win over the Bulls. And Orie, the 30-year-old 6ft 7in second rower could not recover from a shoulder injury sustained in the same match.

At this stage it’s unclear if one, or both, could be fit if the Stormers progress to the 27 May final. But thoughts of finals are a long way off for coach John Dobson and his team after this double setback.

Fourie, who is one of the best jackals in the league and a strong linking player, will be missed in the battle for the ball on the deck. Connacht are under no illusions about the size of the task, but it just got that little bit easier.

The Stormers lineout, one of their key weapons, will also face a sterner test now without Orie to manage the set piece. The inexperienced Ben-Jason Dixon, another promising talent off the South African production line, will take over in the second row after a season spent mostly at blindside flank. And Fourie’s place has gone to Willie Engelbrecht, an abrasive looseforward but without the same skill in the battle for the ball on the ground.

The Stormers lost two games last month when Fourie was on the sidelines with an orbital fracture. They went down at home to Munster in a URC group match and then lost to Exeter in the Champions Cup quarterfinals. In both games they struggled to slow opposing ball and missed Fourie’s ability to create momentum on attack.

But last week’s performance by No 8 Evan Roos, who only recently returned from a long-term injury, was significant. Roos, normally noted as a flashy ball carrier, got down in the trenches with Fourie and made several turnovers against the Bulls. It was a mature performance perfectly suited for knockout rugby.

Currie Cup regulars Marcel Theunissen (flank) and Connor Evans (lock) have been called up to the bench. Dobson also opted against a six/two split between forwards and backs as he did for the quarterfinal win over the Bulls. Instead he has gone five/three on the bench, meaning veteran flyhalf and Currie Cup skipper Jean-Luc du Plessis is called up for the crunch game.

“While it is disappointing not to have Deon and Marvin in the team, we have every confidence in the players who have come in, who have all proven their worth for us already this season,” Dobson said.

Considering Cape Town endured stormy weather on Friday, making the already struggling DHL Stadium pitch even worse, the Stormers might have wanted to employ more rolling mauls in the match. Without Orie and Fourie, that might not be an option now and they could be pressured into chancing their arm with their excellent outside backs.

A strong south-easterly wind is forecast for the match, although the early winter cold front will have passed by then meaning no rain. It raises the possibility that the Stormers might play more expansively than usual.

To that end they have quality outside backs. Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies is back to the form that saw him make the World Cup squad in 2019 while flyhalf Manie Libbok has been superb. Inside centre Daniel du Plessis is in the form of his life and with the reliable former SA Sevens star Ruhan Nel at outside centre and the brilliant Damian Willemse at fullback, there is plenty of firepower in the home team’s arsenal.

Wing Leolin Zas, who was the URC’s leading try-scorer in 2022, only returned from a long-term injury last week and was impressive in his first match for nearly four months. Zas will come up against Mack Hansen, a match-up that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the 27-year-old Stormers wing.

“I think Connacht showed us last weekend what they can do against a quality team like Ulster, so we have to be on our A-game this weekend,” Zas said. “Mack Hansen is a quality player and has the ability to do magic from anywhere on the field; he showed that in the last two seasons.”

Despite the injury setbacks the Stormers must start at home as favourites. Last week a URC record 44,109 fans watched the quarterfinal and 40,000 are expected again this weekend.