Andy Friend says Connacht not looking to 2016 side for inspiration 

Andy Friend said it is a huge boost heading into the URC semi-final against champions the Stormers to be able to select the same matchday 23 that put Ulster to the sword in Belfast last weekend.

Friend, who will step down after five years when this season ends, is putting his best hand forward as they bid to reach only the second final in their history.

Comparisons are being made with the 2016 side under Pat Lam which captured the province’s only silverware in their history when they won the Pro12 crown by defeating Leinster in the final, but Friend said that success has not been mentioned all week.

“No, it hasn’t, certainly not in team meetings and I doubt if other players are talking about that because, for a start, we are not at that final yet and we still have a massive challenge and opportunity ahead of us. It is all about what we can do this weekend,” said Friend.

Instead, their focus all week has been on the Stormers and after arriving on Wednesday they had a good training session on Thursday in Cape Town before being able to name the same starting 15 and replacements as that which defeated Ulster 15-10 last weekend.

“It’s a great situation to be in. I suppose the Ulster performance is being rewarded and it’s great to be able to roll out the same 23 from a quarter-final to a semi-final,” said Friend.

“It is a real testament to our players and to our athletic performance staff and the medical staff.”

Reaching a final against Leinster in the Aviva Stadium or just down the road from Galway at Thomond Park against Munster would be a great way for Friend to wrap up his time at the Sportsground.

An indication of the progress he has made is illustrated by the fact that 13 of the 23 who will perform on Saturday had not played for Connacht before he arrived and while not losing sight of the showdown with the Stormers, he appreciates a final would be a great way to finish his time in Galway.

“The timing of it is pretty special because, as you know, this is the last season I’m going to be here. Had we not been here I would still have been very proud of the work that has gone in by myself and others over the last five years. I believe the club is in a healthy spot.

“It is not about what I have done but what we have done as a club and as a team, the way that we continue to build. And I think that’s what I’m most pleased with, every season for various reasons we have had changes with some ups and downs but I do believe we have been going in the right direction,” he added.

He’s making sure his men do not lose sight of the task facing them at Cape Town Stadium where a crowd in the region of 45,000 is expected, but he knows they could be on the cusp of something very special.

“It would be huge. Every team at the start of this season, all 16 teams, had a burning desire to get to the final and at the moment there are four teams left and we are one of those.

“If we could be one of two teams left that would be even more special so we are all aware of the prize that lies ahead, but we have got 80 minutes to put in probably the best performance of our season to see if that would come through.

“It would be very special but we are not looking too much beyond the kick-off time here because that’s the only thing we can control.”

The Stormers have suffered a double blow up front with flanker Deon Fourie, the oldest Springbok debutant when he played against Wales last summer, ruled out with a hamstring injury and his loss at the breakdown could be significant.

Another Springbok, lock Marvin Orie, has also been ruled out with a shoulder injury but Friend said he wasn’t going to read too much into their loss.

“We won’t fall into that trap. They are a quality rugby side. I know John (Dobson), he is a quality rugby coach and I know while you want your best players out there, there is always somebody sitting in behind waiting for an opportunity. We are under no illusions having seen their team that it is going to be a great contest and we are going to have to be on our best to win that,” added Friend.

Stormers: D Willemse; A Davids, R Nel, D du Plessis, L Zas; M Libbok, H Jantjies; S Kitshoff, J Dweba, F Malherbe; BJ Dixon, R van Heerden; W Engelbrecht, H Dayimani, E Roos.

Replacements: JJ Kotze, A Vermaak, N Fouche, C Evans, M Theunissen, P de Wet, JL du Plessis, S Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, B Aki, M Hansen; J Carty (c), C Blade; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; J Murphy, N Murray; S Hurley-Langton, C Oliver, C Prendergast.

Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, J Duggan, J Aungier, O Dowling, J Butler, K Marmion, T Daly, B Ralston.

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).