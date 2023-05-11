URC set to abandon geographical "Shield" system

The United Rugby Championship could be set to abandon its geographical ‘Shield’ system and return to a merit-based Heineken Champions Cup qualification criteria for next season, URC boss Martin Anayi has suggested.

The move would require unanimous approval from the 16 participant clubs in the five-nation championship but URC chief executive Anayi said on Thursday there was a high likelihood that the league’s eight qualification spots for Europe’s top-tier competition would come from the leading eight finishers in the regular-season table.

At present, the URC is in the second season of decided qualification spots by the winners of four geographical pools – Irish, South African, Welsh and Scotland/Italy – with the final spots going to the next four top-ranked sides.

With no region from Wales having finished in the top eight of the table in 2022-23 it means 10th-placed Cardiff have qualified for next season’s Champions Cup as Welsh Shield winners at the expense of eighth-placed South African side the Sharks but the URC CEO said there was a move to return to top-eight qualification regardless of nation now the two-year trial period has come to an end.

"I think that’s most likely," Anayi said. "The way it works now is we take the four geographical shield winners and next four highest placed sides in the league, and we did that because we wanted a broad range of teams in the Champions Cup.

“We also said, because there a quite vocal objection to that within some of our stakeholder groups who didn't want that but they said they would go with that for a two-year period and then we would review this summer.

"But unless it is unanimous to continue as we are, we will revert back to a straight meritocracy."

Anayi also confirmed the 2023-24 BKT URC season will like begin on the weekend of October 20-22, the same weekend as the World Cup semi-finals in France.