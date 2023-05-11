Pott's looking 'for best candidate that's out there' for Head Coach role

Poisoned chalice or career-defining challenge, whichever way you view the Ireland Women’s head coach vacancy, the IRFU are adamant they are prepared to spend whatever it takes to find the best candidate for the role.

The search to replace Greg McWilliams, who left the post after 17 months at the helm last week following his side’s TikTok Six Nations whitewash the previous month, has begun in the midst of damaging reports of sexism with the IRFU, and criticism from former players of its historical neglect of the women’s game that has reduced the 2013 Grand Slam winners and 2014 World Cup semi-finalists to winless wooder spooners just nine years later.

McWilliams oversaw an inexperienced squad cruelly exposed not just by the professional powerhouses of England and France but also by Wales, Italy and Scotland, underlining how late to the party Ireland has been in terms of embracing professionalism. The first IRFU contracts were only signed late last year with many internationals opting to remain in their better-paid full-time jobs or stay in England’s Premier 15s competition and IRFU CEO Kevin Potts has acknowledged the need for change if the national team is to rise once more from the ashes by playing itself out of the lowly ranking in tier three of World Rugby’s new WXV it dropped to as a result of its poor championship campaign.

With IRFU head of women’s performance and pathways Gillian McDarby admitting yesterday that Ireland was still between three and five years away from contending for a Six Nations title, Potts is clearly looking to hire a new head coach with nerves of steel and a stomach to match.

"We want to get the best candidate that's out there. That's the straight answer," Potts said as the IRFU gathered the media to its High Performance Centre in west Dublin to announce the appointment of eight full-time pathway coaches to work in its five newly created Women’s Centre of Excellence hubs.

Whether the best candidates out there want the job is another matter and McDarby said: "It'll be a challenging role, given everything that's gone on.

"If somebody wants a challenge, absolutely. It'll be a high-profile role given that the game is growing and growing. We want somebody who can make a mark and make a difference."

The IRFU has promised direct investment into the post having already promised €6.4 million to fund its new women’s pathways.

“It’s a significant investment. We’re budgeting losses for the next 2-3 years on the open expectation there will be an uplift in broadcast revenues for the next cycle. We will continue to find whatever resources we have available to us to invest in the women’s game. It’s a priority for Irish rugby and the union and we will explore any sources we can. The €6.4m is a significant investment at the moment.”

The attempts to draw a line in the sand on past failings and move forward are understandable but Fiona Steed, IRFU Rugby Committee member and chair of the Women’s Sub-Committee yesterday took aim at an inability to repurpose the Women’s AIL into meaningful pathway to the national team due to a failure to gain consensus from the clubs.

The Women In Rugby report outlined plans for a two-division AIL comprising six teams in each, expanding the league from its current nine-team single division format. The 6+6 format remains on the table but has had to be mothballed for next season as a result of both resistance from some of the existing nine members and a reluctance or inability among junior clubs to commit to a top-level competition.

“The clubs all fed in and this is well documented in certain quarters that they feel they didn’t get enough airtime in terms of feeding into the original report,” Steed said.

“The 6+6 model was something we accepted based on our demographics, the population and the growing numbers etc, that should be a sustainable model.

“So it was published December 7 or 8, we went to the clubs in January and they pushed back straight away so we listened to that. I suppose the other thing we did, we went out to all the clubs in the provinces, so not just the nine WAIL clubs, we went out to the others and we asked, were there people to make up that 12 and there wasn’t.

“So I can see in three years’ time, possibly three more seasons that we will have the quality coming up to go for a 6+6 or maybe an 8+8. So we just weren’t there yet and it’s still aspirational as to where we might go.”