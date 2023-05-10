IRFU appoints eight Women's Pathway Staff as part of new structure

The IRFU has announced the appointment of eight new Women's National Talent Squad (WNTS) Pathway staff to be based at five Provincial Centre of Excellence hubs. This is part of a further investment and commitment to developing and inspiring a new generation of talent.

Another significant announcement for the women's game in Ireland is the appointment of an Athletic Performance Coach and Pathway Talent Coach to the four provinces. These appointments have come from the recommendations of the IRFU's Women in Rugby Report which was published last December.

The eight full-time WNTS Pathways staff will operate from the five new Women's Centre of Excellence hubs at Dublin City University and SETU Carlow for Leinster, NUI Galway for Connacht, University of Limerick for Munster and Ulster will be at Queen's University.

The IRFU is also in discussions with ATU Sligo and University College Cork looking at setting up two further Women's Centre of Excellence hubs at those locations.

The eight new staff will work under IRFU Head of Women's Performance and Pathways Gillian McDarby, IRFU WNTS and Talent ID Manager Katie Fitzhenry and IRFU Head of Athletic Performance, Women's Pathway and WXV National Team Ed Slattery. The new staff are:

Leinster: Matt Gill (Talent Coach) and Greg Hollins (Athletic Performance Coach)

Munster: Niamh Briggs (Talent Coach) and Lorna Barry (Athletic Performance Coach)

Ulster: Neil Alcorn (Talent Coach) and Paul Heasley (Athletic Performance Coach)

Connacht: Larissa Muldoon (Talent Coach) and Ann Caffrey (Athletic Performance Coach).

The hubs purpose is to identify and attract local players between the ages of 16 and 23 and provide them with co-ordinated programmes across the areas of skills, strength and conditioning, aiding their development and creating a clear pathway to a green jersey.

Gillian McDarby said these appointments are a significant step forward "We are delighted to confirm the appointment of eight new WNTS staff as we mobilise our vision for the pathways structure within the provincial system.

"It is a significant step forward as we work with our University partners to create Centre of Excellence hubs, each resourced by an Athletic Performance and Pathway Talent Coach, to not only retain young players locally but to attract new talent to rugby within the University system in Ireland.

"Our new WNTS coaches assembled centrally at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin earlier this week for an induction programme and a key part of the structure will be the alignment between all staff within the High Performance Unit and the Provinces as we strive to grow and develop the women's game at all levels."