Fekitoa, Murray, Nash and Snyman ruled out of semi-final clash with Leinster 

Munster are holding out hope that captain Peter O’Mahony and hooker Diarmuid Barron will be available to face Leinster in Saturday’s URC semi-final at Aviva Stadium but the province have ruled out Malakai Fekitoa, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and RG Snyman.

Head coach Graham Rowntree was on Monday assessing the physical toll that last Saturday’s quarter-final win at Glasgow Warriors too on his squad having lost O’Mahony to an elbow injury inside the opening five minutes and Barron to a shoulder injury shortly after half-time.

He also saw lock Snyman, scrum-half Murray, wing Nash and centre Fekitoa removed for Head Injury Assessments during the course of the bruising 14-5 victory at Scotstoun and as expected each of those players will now be following their return to play protocols, rendering them unavailable for this weekend’s challenging semi-final.

O’Mahony was due to go for a scan on Monday with the skipper’s availability to be determined later in the week while Barron’s recovery will be reviewed by the Munster medics as the week progresses to determine his readiness for selection.

Murray joins fellow scrum-half Paddy Patterson (knee) in the treatment room while Nash becomes the latest back three player to be ruled out, with Andrew Conway (knee), Liam Coombes (thigh) and Keith Earls (groin) continuing to rehab their respective issues and Simon Zebo also understood to have been ruled out through injury.

The one piece of good news for Munster supporters in Monday’s squad update was that Tadhg Beirne successfully came through his return from an ankle injury as he played the full 80 minutes in Glasgow, his first appearance for the province since January having been withdrawn during Ireland’s Six Nations win over France the following month.

Rowntree praised Beirne’s ability to hit the ground running on Saturday night as he assumed the captaincy following O’Mahony’s exit and led a resilient performance that saw Munster under pressure for long periods as Glasgow, reduced to 14 men following the red card for Tom Jordan on 25 minutes, tried to overcome a 14-0 half-time lead.

“Eighty minutes after being out since February? Pretty good but he’s got history of doing that,” the Munster boss said of Beirne. “It was never really a talking point about starting him or putting him on the bench, we know he can start a game after injury.”