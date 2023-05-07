Caolan Dooley's 30-point kicking masterclass helps Terenure College defeat Clontarf to win All Ireland League title

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN'S DIVISION 1A FINAL:

TERENURE COLLEGE 50 CLONTARF 24

Caolan Dooley's 30-point kicking masterclass saw Terenure College dethrone Clontarf in a record-breaking 50-24 Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A final win at the Aviva Stadium.

With Adam La Grue, Craig Adams and replacements Stephen O'Neill and Conall Boomer crossing for tries, Terenure avenged last year's defeat as they won their first ever AIL top flight title, adding to March's maiden Bateman Cup success.

Limerick man Dooley, the Energia player-of-the-match, landed eight penalties and three conversions, missing just one kick. The 23-year-old centre was superb from the tee, continuing his form from the semi-final against Cork Constitution when he kicked 20 points.

Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A Final, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 7/5/2023

Despite the pressure exerted by Clontarf's dominant scrum, Sean Skehan's men cancelled out tries from Aitzol Arenzana King and JJ O'Dea with a late brace of their own for an unlikely 18-10 half-time lead.

Adam La Grue stunned the defending champions with a 35th-minute intercept try, and then Craig Adams pounced for another long-range breakaway score, converted by Dooley who had kicked two earlier penalties.

A try from Leinster's Alex Soroka lifted 'Tarf at 21-17 down, but Dooley's ultra-reliable right boot - banging them over from all angles - kept 'Nure in control of the scoreboard, leaving it 30-17 on the hour mark.

They cut loose for two more tries, Boomer setting up O'Neill and then finishing off a La Grue-inspired break. The only consolation for Andy Wood's well-beaten side was the sight of replacement Brian Deeny touching down past the 80-minute mark.

Scorers for Terenure College:

Tries: Adam La Grue, Craig Adams, Stephen O'Neill, Conall Boomer.

Cons: Caolan Dooley 3.

Pens: Caolan Dooley 8.

Scorers for Clontarf:

Tries: Aitzol Arenzana King, JJ O'Dea, Alex Soroka, Brian Deeny.

Cons: Steve Crosbie, Conor Kelly.

TERENURE COLLEGE: Adam La Grue; Stephen O’Neill, Colm de Buitléar, Caolan Dooley, Craig Adams; Callum Smith, Alan Bennie; Marcus Hanan, Levi Vaughan, Adam Tuite, Harrison Brewer (capt), Mick Melia, Adam Melia, Luke Clohessy, Jordan Coghlan.

Replacements: Robbie Smyth, Campbell Classon, Andy Keating, Matthew Caffrey, Conall Boomer, Conor McKeon, Cathal Marsh, Henry McErlean.

CLONTARF: Tadhg Bird; Aitzol Arenzana King, Hugh Cooney, Matt D’Arcy (capt), Michael Brown; Steve Crosbie, Angus Lloyd; Ivan Soroka, Dylan Donnellan, Ben Griffin, Fionn Gilbert, Mick Kearney, Alex Soroka, JJ O’Dea, Tony Ryan.

Replacements: Cathal O’Flynn, Darragh Bolger, Ed Kelly, Ben Murphy, Conor Kelly, Cian O’Donoghue, JP Phelan, Brian Deeny.

Referee: Peter Martin (IRFU).