La Rochelle close in on top two finish to secure break ahead of Top 14 play-offs

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle became the second Top 14 side to confirm their play-off ticket with a bruising, few-holds-barred 23-8 win on the road over Toulon in front of a 43,000-crowd in Marseille.

Stade Francais' earlier defeat at Clermont means that a single point at Montpellier next weekend will be enough to see the Rochelais - overnight Top 14 leaders, with Toulouse playing on Sunday - book direct passage to the semi-finals in San Sebastian.

Six days after overpowering Exeter in the Champions Cup semi-final, O’Gara named a full-bore squad for a far-from routine Top 14 end-of-season encounter with Challenge Cup finalists and Top 14 play-off chasers Toulon at the Orange Velodrome.

Joel Sclavi, Thomas Lavault, Paul Boudehent, Remi Bourdeau, Thomas Berjon and Teddy Thomas swapped bench places against Exeter with starting roles against Toulon.

Reda Wardi, Romain Sazy, Ultan Dillane, and Tawera Kerr-Barlow, meanwhile, dropped to the bench. But only the injured Levani Botia and Jules Favre were not retained for the trip to the south coast.

In a defence-led, close encounters of the tense kind, kicking accuracy is decisive - and Toulon boss Pierre Mignoni will perhaps rue keeping Dan Biggar on the bench. Starting fly-half Ihaia West - who is due to return to La Rochelle after a season at Toulon - and scrum-half Baptiste Serin missed all three of Toulon’s kicks at goal in the first half.

Antoine Hastoy, however, was pinpoint with his kicks, the difference between the two sides after Will Skelton and Cheslin Kolbe had traded first-half tries.

Biggar came on, in the 50th-minute, and landed Toulon’s first penalty five minutes later. But Hastoy’s fourth successful kick was enough to keep the ‘home side’ at arm’s length before Kyle Hatherell crawled over in the 73rd minute to put the match beyond doubt.

Earlier, bottom-of-the-table Brive served notice they were not about to give up their Top 14 status without a fight. Despite playing an hour with just 14 after Axel Muller was sent off for a high tackle, they came from behind to win 26-27 at outgoing champions Montpellier.

Their crucial score came three tense minutes after the hooter when Rodrigo Bruni crashed over at the end of a sequence of penalties to give Nicolas Sanchez a match-winning kick at goal.

It was their second win in as many matches - after a string of eight defeats - and moved them to within four points of 13th-placed Perpignan, who shipped two converted tries in the last three minutes to lose 41-31 at Lyon.

Patrice Collazo’s side cannot finish higher than 13th, but they can still overtake the Catalans and escape automatic relegation.

The league’s top try-scorer, Pau’s 19-year-old Emilien Gailleton, took his tally for the season to 13 with a double in their walkover 40-3 victory over an error-strewn and nervy Castres. The win moves 12th-placed Pau eight points clear of Perpignan, and into the clear waters of relative safety.

Vinaya Habosi and Gael Fickou each scored twice as Racing 92 eased away from Bayonne - in the table and on the pitch at La Defense Arena - with a 55-14 bonus-point win. Four converted tries in the last 10 minutes as the visitors ran out of steam, skewed the final scoreline.

Clermont stalled third-placed Stade Francais’ run to the play-offs, winning 32-16 in the opening match of the Top 14 weekend, Damian Penaud diving over for the bonus-point try in the final minute of his first club outing since January 1.

Mathieu Jalibert is set to return from an ankle injury that has kept him out since March 8 on Sunday. He has been named among the replacements for Bordeaux, for their sold-out match at Toulouse. A win would be enough for the hosts to book their place in the semi-finals.