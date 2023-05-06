Last-gasp McKevitt score ensures Kildare's return to U20 decider 

KILDARE 1-11 DOWN 2-7

Kildare’s Jack McKevitt gave Kildare a last-gasp win over Down as they overhauled a six-point deficit in a sizzling finish to reach the Eirgrid U20 All-Ireland final for the second successive season.

The Leinster champions simply do not know when they are beaten and with the games last kick they reached next week's decider against Sligo.

Ironically a repeat of last year’s semi-final.

The fact midfielder Shane Farrell gave Brian Flanagan’s sides the lead for the first time in the 52nd minute showed how much Down were in control after an explosive start.

Promising Down midfielder Odhrán Murdock was dominant in the opening quarter. He fired over the first score and then began the move for Jason Morgan’s first goal in the 8th minute with an eye-catching fetch.

With Down leading 1-3 to no score the semi-final took a huge twist. A lengthy delay to injured Kildare midfielder Fionn Cooke broke Conor Laverty’s side’s momentum completely.

Cooke’s direct replacement Seán Hanafin scored straightaway and Kildare settled with three unanswered scores. After being outplayed Kildare drew hope that they only trailed 1-4 to 0-4 at the break.

SHOCK AND DELIGHT: Kildare’s Jack McKevitt celebrates winning. Pic: ©INPHO/Nick Elliott

Upon the resumption, Down began quickly again, Oisín Savage landed his second free but Kildare would counter with a haymaker.

Oisín O’Sullivan buried from close range after Fiachra McEvoy lost the flight of the ball.

That made the semi-final a one-point game. Lively substitute Eoin Cully contributed heavily off the bench but, just as it looked to turn completely in Kildare’s favour.

Kilcoo's Morgan then raced through for his second goal.

With the sides level, and additional time up, McKevitt bided his time and got on the end of a patient move to fire over and become a Lilywhite hero.

Scorers for Kildare: O O’Sullivan 1-1, S Farrell 0-4 (2f), E Cully 0-2, N Dolan (f), A Fanning, S Hanafin and J McKevitt 0-1 each.

Scorers for Down: J Morgan 2-1 (1m), O Savage (2f) and O Treacy (1f. 1'45) 0-2 each, T McCarroll and O Murdock 0-1 each.

DOWN: O Treacy; F McAvoy, F Murdock, P McCarthy; J Kelly, T Hardy, C Greene; O Murdock, T McCarroll; H Magill, J Doran, O Cunningham; O Savage, J Morgan, C Rodgers. SUBS: C Cunningham for H Magill (36), R Magill for McEvoy (48), N Toner for Doran (58), S Carr for McCarroll (63).

KILDARE: C Barker, H O’Neill, T Von Engelbrechten, R Burke; J Harris, J McGrath, J McKevitt; F Cooke, S Farrell; R Sinkey, C Bolton, C Dalton; A Fanning, N Dolan, O O’Sullivan. SUBS: S Hanafin for Cooke (20) E Mountaine for Harris (31), E Cully for O’Sullivan (36), K Browne for Sinkey (48).

REF: T Murphy (Galway)